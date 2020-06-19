BEVERLY HILLS—Cedar-Sinai Medical Center announced it is ready to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases if it were to happen. The hospital released data related to the health crisis from March 1 to June 15.

Cedars-Sinai treated more than 500 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The figure represents 5 percent of the total number of patients hospitalized during this timeframe.

The hospital’s June 15 release states that hospital staff treated more than 10,000 non-COVID-19 patients. During this time, hospital staff continued to perform necessary surgeries and transplants, labor and delivery procedures, “and helping others manage conditions such as diabetes and cancer.”

Since March, the medical center has postponed a number of surgeries in order to prepare for a surge in coronavirus cases. The surge did not happen in the magnitude expected.

“Because of careful planning and management of resources, Cedars-Sinai has bed and staff capacity to care for all patients and is ready for a surge should it occur,” the release says.

Cedar-Sinai’s Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs Richard V. Riggs recognized that the “manageable volume of COVID-19 patients” contributed to the hospital’s results in treating these patients.

87 percent of COVID-19 patients who were admitted to Cedars-Sinai and finished their course of treatment have been discharged to continue their recuperation.

A number of patients in the hospital are elderly or severely ill with underlying health conditions that make them especially vulnerable.

The hospital is taking measures to avoid the spread of the virus. Patients identified with COVID-19 symptoms are isolated to protect staff and other patients. There are designated zones for COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

Jeffery A. Smith, Executive Vice President of Hospital Operations and Chief Operating Officer said, “It is safe to visit Cedars-Sinai for care.”

“We urge members of the public not to delay important care they need, and we encourage anyone who is sick and in need of medical attention to contact their physician’s office,” Smith said.