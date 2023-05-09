UNITED STATES—Looking for a special way to show your appreciation for the amazing mother in your life? Mother’s Day 2023 is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than in the vibrant city of Fresno? From delicious brunch spots to outdoor activities, Fresno has something for every kind of mom. Treat her to a day filled with delicious food, beautiful scenery, and unforgettable memories. Whether she loves nature, art, or culture, Fresno has plenty of options for every taste and budget. Here are some ideas for activities and events that you can enjoy with your mother:

Blooms & Bubbly at Fresno Art Museum

On May 13, 2023, treat your mom to a day of art, flowers, and bubbly at the Fresno Art Museum’s Blooms & Bubbly event. It features a guided tour of the museum’s floral-inspired exhibits, a flower-arranging workshop, and a sparkling wine tasting. Not only will you and your mom enjoy the beautiful artwork and learn some new skills, but you’ll also get to sip on some delicious bubbly together. In addition, it also features local vendors selling handmade crafts, jewelry, and other unique items. This is the perfect opportunity for you to pick out a special gift that she’ll cherish for years to come. Make sure to take lots of photos to capture the memories.

Glassblowing Workshop at Good Dirt Pottery Studio

This fun and engaging experience allows you to create your own beautiful glass art under the guidance of skilled professionals. During the workshop, you’ll learn the basics of glassblowing, including how to shape, color, and mold the glass to your liking. You can create anything from a simple vase to a more complex sculpture, all while bonding with your mother, sipping some wine and making lasting memories.

Visit the Valley History Center

If your mom is a history buff, taking her to this center would be a perfect way to celebrate the occasion. It’s located in the heart of downtown Fresno and offers a fascinating glimpse into the region’s rich history. They host various events throughout the year, and Mother’s Day is no exception. Take a tour of the exhibits, learn about the rich history of Fresno, and maybe even discover something new about your family’s heritage. Here, you’ll come across interactive exhibits that feature artifacts, documents, and photographs that showcase the stories and events that have shaped Fresno’s history. The center’s knowledgeable staff will be happy to guide you and answer any questions you may have, as well as provide insightful commentary on the various exhibits, making your visit all the more engaging and memorable.

Be Part of a Guinness World Record Attempt

Join local families and bike enthusiasts as they attempt to set an official Guinness World Record for the longest video chain of people passing a bike helmet. In an effort to promote bike safety, Maison Law invites you to their Fresno Bike Safety event at Woodward Park’s Valley View Shelter from 9am-3pm. The first 200 participants will receive a commemorative bike helmet. Spend the rest of your day exploring the parks’ playgrounds, trails and Japanese garden.

Enjoy a Meal Together

Another great option is to enjoy a meal together at one of Fresno’s fantastic restaurants. With so many options to choose from, you’re sure to find something that suits her taste. If you’re looking for something fancy, The Annex Kitchen is a great choice. This popular Italian restaurant serves delicious dishes made with fresh, local ingredients. She’ll surely love the upscale atmosphere and the chance to indulge in some truly decadent cuisine. If you’re in the mood for Mexican food, La Elegante and El Pescador are excellent choices. La Elegante is known for its delicious tacos, while El Pescador is a great spot for seafood. Either way, she will love the bold flavors and festive atmosphere. For a sweet treat to top off your meal, head to Ampersand Ice Cream, a locally owned and operated ice cream shop known for its creative flavors and high-quality ingredients.

Mother’s Day Run Fresno

Lace-up your running shoes and hit the pavement with your mom at the Mother’s Day Run Fresno on May 14, 2023. This annual event features a 10K race, as well as a 2-mile walk. The course takes you through beautiful Woodward Park, and participants receive a t-shirt and medal upon completion. It’s a great way to get some exercise and spend quality time with your mom.

No matter what you decide to do, the most important thing is to spend time with her and show that her hard work and dedication don’t go unnoticed. Happy Mother’s Day!