HOLLYWOOD—Many celebrities flaunt their wealth with expensive cars, often including supercars like Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, and Maybach models, which are known for their luxury, power, and exclusivity. The Bugatti Veyron and Chiron are known for their insane performance and high price tags, often seen in celebrity pages. Rolls-Royce has a craftsmanship and high end materials, I believe they even have an umbrella holder by the driver’s seat. Rolls-Royce vehicles like the Cullinan and Ghost are popular among celebrities. The Ferrari 458 Italia is a highly desirable supercar, and other Ferrari models are also popular among celebrities. The Maybach Exelero is a rare and expensive car, known for its luxury and exclusivity. Let’s not forget the Bentley Continental GT is a classic and luxurious car, often seen in celebrity collections. The Koenigsegg Trevita is a rare and expensive supercar, known for its carbon fiber body and high performance. Let’s not forget the Aston Martin, which is a popular choice for celebrities, with models like the Aston Martin Vanquish being seen in the garages of actors like Pierce Brosnan.

Jay-Z known for his Maybach Exelero, a highly exclusive and expensive car. Cristiano Ronaldo, who possesses an array of cars, also has the Bugutti Centodieci, a hypercar known for its speed and luxury. Floyd Mayweather owns a Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita, one of only two units in production. Ranveer Singh, owns an Aston Martin Sports car, a luxury car known for its performance and style. Yes, and Pierce Brosnan owns the Aston Martin Vanquish, a symbol of the James bond character. 50 Cent owns a Rolls Royce Phantom, a luxury car known for its comfort and status. Tom Cruise owns a Porsche 911, a classic sports car known for its performance. Neymar, owns a Ferrari 458 Italia, a supercar known for its speed and luxury. Kylie Jenner, owns many cars, among them a Ferrari 458. David Beckham, owns an Aston Martin Valkyrie. One of my favorites is the Pagani Huayra BC, is owned by Lewis Hamilton.

While some wealthy individuals might choose to drive luxury cars, most millionaires actually drive more practical, less flashy vehicles like Hondas, Toyotas and Fords. Bollywood’s legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan, who has ruled the Indian Cinema and heart of his fans for decades is known for his timeless performances and his exquisite taste in cars. With a love of luxury cars, he owns a Mercedes Benz S600, among his collection.

Some celebrities own a lot of cars, like Jerry Seinfeld and Jay Leno, who both own an impressive car collections. Back in the day, when Nicholas Cage first earned his Academy Award, he was pulling in serious coin to be featured on screen. He was spending a lot of money, on a lot of things, properties, first copies of Superman. Then he began his collection of cars, nine Rolls-Royce Phantoms, a Jaguar D-Type from the 50s, a Ferrari Enzo, a Lamborghini Miura and a rare Ferrari F50-which was sold and became one of the most expensive ever-sold in the process. Lady Gaga, yes Stefani Germanotta has one serious car collection. Her collection includes muscle cars, classics like a Lincoln Continental Convertible from the 60s, A Rolls-Royce Corniche III, and a Lamborghini Huracan.

Oh, Shaquille O’Neal, who’s 7’ 1 only buys cars that will fit him. He has the famous 2001 chevy G1500 conversion van, which he styled with a custom Louis Vuitton leather interior. The van alone cost him $30,000 in petrol every year. He also owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom and Dodge Challenger Hellcat, joined by the tiger-fur covered Cadillac Eldorado convertible from Scarface. Three Bentleys, a Lamborghini Gallardo, a Vanderhall Venice Roadster, that he gave to his cousin Jared, who I used to work with. His 30-plus vehicle garage must be insane.

Elon Musk had an uninsured $1 million dollar McLaren F1, that I believe he totaled. He has a vast collection of cars, including Porsche 911 turbo, E-Type Jaguar Roadster, Hamann BMW M5 and plenty of you know, Teslas.

Rose’s Scoop: Wishing everyone a beautiful and happy St. Patrick’s Day. May your troubles be less, your blessings be more and nothing but happiness come through your door!