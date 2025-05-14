HOLLYWOOD- As we all know being a parent is not easy and sometimes becoming a parent isn’t either. Some have to turn to IVF, netter known as In Vitro Fertilization. Fertility issues are never easy for a couple. PCOS or other issues are prime examples why many couples turn to IVF. Many celebrities have turned to IVF, while IVF is never 100 percent successful, it is worth trying. My daughter Kelly had her first child with IVF, not easy but it was accomplished. So with that in mind, lets look at some celebrities that have turned to IVF.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker turned to IVF and made no secret of their desire to have a baby together. The couple were always transparent with their fans about their struggle to conceive. After five failed IVF cycles, three retrievals, she actually conceived naturally on Valentine’s Day. She welcomed baby Rocky in November 2023- and could not be happier. After so many years of speculation actress Jennifer Aniston wanted to have a baby. She went through it all, she mentioned in an interview three years ago. The treatments were unsuccessful, and it’s uncomfortable I’m sure for her to discuss it. Her sister Khloe also went through IVF, with her partner Tristan Thompson after struggling with her first pregnancy.

Sharon Osbourne, found the treatments of IVF to grueling after the birth of her younger son Jack. After she had Jack, she got a stomach infection that spread to her tubes and messed them up, according to published reports. She went through IVF, however says it was torture, waiting for the results, each phone call was mental torture, and she added that she couldn’t go through it again.

Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juconen went through their five-year IVF journey, describing the journey as “emotional.” People don’t realize but it takes an emotional toll on couples. The pair have two daughters, 10-year-old Winnie and Frances, nine. Both of their children were born via surrogate. Actress Brooke Shields, also wrote in her memoir, “Down Came The Rain,”her difficult journey regarding IVF. Shields has two daughters, her eldest 21-year-old Rowan, was conceived through IVF and 18-year-old Grier was naturally conceived. Another actress that turned to IVF, was Gabrielle Union. She also revealed her struggle to conceive in her tell-all-book, “We’re Going To Need More Wine.” She actually had eight or nine miscarriages with her husband Dwayne Wade. The actress eventually welcomed her daughter, Kaavia James Wade , in 2018 via surrogate.

After her journey with IVF, actress Kristen Wiig welcomed twins via surrogate in 2019. The Bridesmaid actress has spoken candidly about her struggle to conceive with her husband Abi Rothman. Paris Hilton has always been opened with her fans about her IVF journey. Hilton and her husband welcomed a son Phoenix, together. She welcomed her daughter, London, via surrogate, in November 2023. The list is long, the latest is Amber Heard, she announced the arrival of twins in an Instagram post on Mother’s Day. She welcomed Agnes and son Ocean. Heard 39, welcomed her first daughter, Oonagh in 2021 via surrogate. In her post she wrote that “Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life.” Hear was married to Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2016, and who could forget the trial that everyone was glued to the TV.

After their marriage ended, the pair accused each other of domestic abuse and engaged in two lengthy and high-profile defamation cases. For six weeks in 2022, a court in the US state of Virginia heard details of the couple’s volatile relationship. Jurors awarded Depp-who denied abusing Heard-$15 million in compensatory and punitive damages. Heard won one of the three counter- claims against Depp and was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Rose’s Scoop: Courtney Cox also underwent IVF to conceive a daughter with her now ex-husband David, named Coco Arquette.