HOLLYWOOD- Flowers are magical, and they can be interpreted in several ways, from their natural beauty and and often symbols of joy, love and beauty. Spring has sprung to the Macy’s Flower Show in New York City. The beautiful, free show is at Macy’s in Herald Square. This year’s show, titled “Floral Dreams Unfold,” offers an escape from the normal hustle and bustle of everyday life. With the outside featuring lush floral displays, alongside and various topiary chameleons. The Flower Show runs from April 27 to May 18, 2025, so appropriate for Mother’s Day, which is on Sunday, May 11, 2025. So everyone celebrates Mother’s Day differently, some do personalized cards, homemade gifts, spa days and others spend time with the family.

While celebrities engage in either extravagant trips, designer bags or expensive dinners. If you have your mom you are truly blessed, you can bake a cake together, have a movie night, or just take a trip together. If your mom has passed, you have fond memories of the time you spent together. One thing is for sure, many celebrities turn to social media to declare their love for their moms and their own children. Last year Lindsay Lohan marked her first Mother’s Day welcoming her son, Luai, whom she shares with her husband Bader Shammas. Lohan went to Instagram and posted a note on being a mom, and how grateful it is to be a mom.

John Travolta who has had his share of heartbreak also turned to Instagram paying tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston, who passed in 2020. The couple shared three children Ella, Benjamin and Jett, who died in 2009 at age 16. Travolta posted two photos of Kelly posing with her children with a message saying, how she was loved and missed. Chris Hemsworth honored his mother and wife on Instagram, writing his two favorites, he wrote in the caption.

Paris Hilton, also celebrated her Mother’s Day as a mom of two. She posted clips of her son Phoenix and daughter London. She wrote in the caption. “My heart is so full today.” Actress Reese Witherspoon also took to Instagram with a few snaps of her mom over the years. She also wrote, “Every day with you is a gift.” Kris Jenner also took to social media,with a message to her children, fellow moms and her own mom, MJ Shannon. Jenner described being a mom to her six children as “the most incredible journey” of her life.

She celebrated her daughters who have children of their own, adding, “Watching you blossom, and grow and also nurture, raise, teach and love your own children is one of the most fulfilling experiences for me as a mom and grandmother.” Jenner described being a grandmother as “a fabulous, magical, and special experience.” She concluded with “To all the Mommies out there, you are the heart of your families, the ones who nurture, guide, and love unconditionally,” she ended her caption. Even the fashion house Gucci, have also created campaigns that celebrate the many ways love is expressed between mothers and children. You may recall Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were in the new Gucci Valigeria campaign presenting the House’s heritage-infused luggage.

Whatever your plans are for Mother’s Day, the theme is a celebration of love, history and flowers. Mother’s Day offers the opportunity to celebrate the multi-faceted aspects of motherhood. So whether you celebrate in home spa day, enjoy a special meal, or just enjoy your mom, that’s what it’s all about. Spending time with the family. Whatever their stage in motherhood, you can never go wrong with a lush bouquet of pretty flowers or a delicious box of chocolates. Hopefully, you have secured your reservations, if you are going out to eat on Mothers Day. In Los Angeles, consider II Cielo or Shutters On The Beach, both offering special menus and beautiful views. For a more casual vibe, Ka’teen, Sweet Maple offer great brunch options. Marea Beverly Hills and Water Grill are also popular choices.

Rose’s Scoop: Wishing all the amazing moms a very Happy Mother’s Day! The moms who inspire us with their strength, love and support you provide.