HOLLYWOOD- We all heard of body-shaming. The media constantly offers tips about how to lose weight, appear thinner and hide our imperfections. Without knowing anything about us, they go into body-shaming. Or back-handed compliments, “looks like you lost weight, but you still have a double chin.” Why do people do that? People do that because they are so unhappy with themselves, so they put others down to make them feel better. They want to humiliate you, make you feel self-conscious, embarrassed. The act of body shaming can be carried out in person or remotely via the internet and social media. This body-shaming recently happened to Lizzo by Kanye West, now known as “Ye.”

The “About Damn Time” singer took a moment during her concert at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Friday, October 7 to address her name often being brought up during media interviews. On stage she told the crowd, that everyone should mind their business, it was actually more explicit than that. The R&B star’s comment arrive after Ye’s interview with Fox’s Tucker Carlson last Thursday, during which the rapper shared his thoughts on the “demonic” promotion of obesity by the media that he said was part of a plot intended to hasten the “genocide of the Black race.” “When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots… on Instagram, they attack her losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” Ye told Carlson in the interview. “It’s demonic.”

Back in August, during the 2022 MTV VMAs, Lizzo also took a moment to not-so-subtly throw some shade at comedian Aries Spears, who made fatphobic comments about her during an interview with The Art of Dialogue. When she’s ready to lose weight she will. Just keep in mind that an estimated 70 percent of people in this country are overweight. That’s seven out of 10 people. Let’s look at some of the celebrities that have lost a tremendous amount of weight. The latest is Rebel Wilson, who looks simply amazing. The star lost almost 80 pounds.

Christina Aguilera, back in 2015 lost about 50 pounds, and has maintained her weight off. Alec Baldwin was pre-diabetic, which scared him to lose 30 pounds in 4 months. But with all his recent problems about the shooting on “Rust,” looks like he needs to watch again. Drew Carey, comedian, TV actor and game show host realized he was carrying a lot of excess weight after chest pains led to a coronary procedure back in 2001. So back in 2010, Carey began a diet and exercise regime that helped him lose more than 100 pounds. Missy Elliott, who won four Grammy awards and more than 30 million records sold. She’s also the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Elliott went on social media platforms, such as Twitter and Instagram and told everyone she lost 30 pounds. She most likely maintains her weight with a low-carb diet plus cardio.

Actor John Goodman, best known for playing Dan Conner on Roseanne, once weighed an estimated 400 pounds. He stopped drinking, changed his diet and hired a personal trainer. He lost over 100 pounds. Actress Melissa Joan Hart lost over 40 pounds back in 2014 and has kept it off. She went on a low-carb diet. Actor Jonah Hill, lost about 40 pounds and credits a healthier diet of sushi and other Asian foods, and a martial arts routine designed by a trainer. Jennifer Hudson credits her low carb diet for losing over 80 pounds. Miranda Lambert which I recently saw in concert, looks amazing. The country star struggled with her weight for years until she made a lifestyle change, which resulted in a 20-pound weight loss. Last but not least, actress Melissa McCarthy, lost over 70 pounds in 4 months on a doctor-supervised “all liquid” diet. She made changes to her diet and exercise routine and stopped worrying about how she was being “categorized and judged” by her body. So many have become healthy, including Mo’Nique, Chris Pratt, Shonda Rhimes, and Jessica Simpson just to name a few.

