HOLLYWOOD—The interest in celebrities buying properties in Portugal has increased. With its beautiful beaches, culture that is vibrant, and of course the amazing tax laws for foreign residents, it has made Portugal the place to buy in Europe. Hollywood actors to fashion designers and sports stars, have been welcomed in this charming country.

Let’s take John Malkovich who owns a house in the Alentego region of Portugal since the early 2000s. The property is located in the town of Redondo and is a traditional farmhouse. While, his house has been renovated with many amenities, including central heating, tiled roof and a swimming pool, it still has the vineyards and olive groves.

Actress Sharon Stone, known for her many roles in films such as “Casino,” and “Basic Instinct,” was reported that she was building a house in the small coastal town of Melides, south of Lisbon. The minimalist-style villa also has a swimming pool, and large windows that offer panoramic views of the surrounding countryside and the Atlantic Ocean. Melides is known for its beautiful beached and natural landscapes, making it a sheer delight for privacy and tranquility.

Actress Nicole Kidman and her famous husband Keith Urban are also known to have purchased another property, in Parque das Nacoes, a modern and luxurious residential area in Lisbon. The area is full of modern architecture, parks and cultural attractions. The area with its waterfront promenade, shopping malls and concert hall are an attraction to many tourists.

Another actress Scarlett Johansson, has also purchased in Portugal, her first property being a three-story townhouse with four bedrooms in the Principe Real district of Lisbon. The property has a garden and a rooftop terrace with views of the city. Also known for its historic charm and sophistication.

Let’s not forget Madonna, who many years ago began renting a luxurious property in Sintra. The 18th-century estate known as Quinta do Relogio, is situated on a hilltop with breathtaking views of the countryside. The estate boasts 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, tennis court, swimming pool, gym, and a home cinema among other amenities. Madonna has reportedly paid around $100,000 per month to rent the property, which is owned by a wealthy Portuguese family.

Christian Louboutin, the famous French designer, has owned properties there for a number of years. His first property was located in the town of Melides. Not sure if Sharon Stone’s place is nearby, but definitely a great place to invest. Louboutin is now planning on opening his new hotel in Portugal, called Vermelho Hotel, located in Melides. The word “Vermelho,” means red.

Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen, also owns a property in Comporta, a 1,750-acre estate that includes a main house, several guest houses, and stables for horses. The estate is surrounded by sand dunes, pristine beaches and pine forests. Currently wildfires are sweeping across Portugal this past week fueled by scorching heat that has multiple deaths, disrupted travel and neighboring countries have offered to help.

Scattered wildfires across the country have grown so severe that train service in some areas have been restricted. Portugal is currently going through difficult days to the wildfires. The government of Portugal has issued fire prevention guidelines to the public.

Rose’s Scoop: Prayers going out to anyone affected by the wildfires in Portugal!