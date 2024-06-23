HOLLYWOOD- You may not like what I’m about to say, but just hear me out. Like many people, I have social media pet peeves. One that crosses my mind, and I’m a little allergic to, is why so many people go through great lengths to take selfies with celebrities. Before we talk about why people feel the need to do that, it’s just that I’ve met many celebrities in my lifetime, while writing this column and with many decades working at the airport, watching them board flights and deplaning. Most of the time, they just want to go about their business and not be disturbed. They truly just want to go unnoticed most of the time. However, it comes with the job of being admired, having money and “influence” and being treated like royalty wherever they go. But just because they are famous doesn’t mean they are nice. I remember John Goodman, when he was super heavy, almost knocking me down, when he was trying to get by on the walkway at the airport, guess he was in a hurry. Most celebrities are nothing like the image the marketing department wants you to believe. Some actors are brilliant when they say the lines that have been written for them, but when you interview them as themselves, they actually let down their guard.

Many of them just want to be left alone and not be bothered, and who can blame them? However, they are contractually obligated to promote whatever it is they’re doing to ensure the success of the production, so that whoever has put money in it, will see a nice return on investment. So here is the actual truth, as a celebrity you are always suspicious of people’s motives. “Does he want to date me because he likes me for who I am, or because I’m rich and famous?” When the whole world knows you are, you truly have to be on the lookout for shady characters, who can either hurt your reputation or try to blackmail you. Then there are the crazy fans that actually stalk the object of their affection and become violent when rejected. Let’s face it, it’s not about that famous person, really. It’s so you can tell the world: “Look at me!” You’re secretly hoping that some of that celebrity sparkle will rub off on you as you step into their artificial aura. You’re seen with someone important, so that must mean that you are important! You don’t need to stand next to a famous person to show the world that you matter. Like owning an expensive car or a big house and posting it all over social media doesn’t make you a kind or interesting person. Actually , most wealthy people try to downplay their assets. Unless you have so much money, you really don’t care one way or the other.

It’s not about you flying Polaris and drinking champagne all day long, it’s about how you treat the flight attendants, the people who are lower on the totem pole, the people who can’t help you become more successful and even richer. While, some people will say, I met this celebrity and took a selfie, and he was so nice! Of course, he was. It’s part of his contract to be likable. I’m sure a few famous people actually enjoy meeting their fans, but I guarantee you that the majority just want to go home after an exhausting show, and unwind. The biggest price they had to pay for their success, is their lack of privacy. It’s something you and I take for granted, until we become the center of attention.

Leave it to Taylor Swift to pose for a selfie with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during her Eras Tour stop in London last Friday, June 21. The picture was actually posted on the Prince of Wales official Instagram account. Swift, 34, stands alongside the three royals, extending her arm and truly smiling wide as she holds a phone to snap a photograph of the group. The photo captured Prince William, 42, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9-as well as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Prince William and his children watched the show at Wembley Stadium during the first night of the tour stop. Prince Louis, 6, most likely stayed home with mom Katie, 42, while his older siblings enjoyed the show with their dad.

The Princess of Wales has remained out of the public eye in recent months as she continues her cancer treatment. She recently made a special appearance on June 15 at Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration of King Charles birthday, making her first public outing with the royals since Christmas. She still continues under the guidance of her medical team, with future engagements depending on how she feels. She has a royal connection, since back in 2013, Prince William was led to the stage by the singer during a Centrepoint chrity event at Kensington Palace to join Jon Bon Jovi for a rendition of “Livin’ on a Prayer.” The Prince later made his admiration for Swift known again at the 2023 Tusk Conservation Awards. Meghan Markle, Prince William’s sister-in-law, attended Swift’s August 2023 tour stop in Los Angeles.

Rose’s Scoop: Portugal’s Euro 2024 Group F win against Turkey in Dortmund on June 22, 2024 was halted four times by supporters running onto the field for selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo, with two more doing the same postmatch.