HOLLYWOOD—Many celebrities contracted the coronavirus last year and even this year, but we are now seeing some begin the process of immunity. With Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer, readily available everyone seems to be ready to be hit with the shot.

That’s all you see on Facebook and Instagram, everyone posting the pics of either their arms or the little card that says you were vaccinated. Celebrities are joining in as well. Let’s look at some of the celebrities that have showed off their red Walgreens Band-Aids in a selfie. Keeping in mind that just a few weeks ago, Walgreens had a serious mishap. A Walgreens pharmacy mistakenly administered saline injections instead of COVID-19 vaccines in a mix-up, the company confirmed. A spokesperson told local news outlets that a “limited” of people were affected by the mistake, which occurred at a store in Monroe, North Carolina. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner showed off their Walgreens red sticker.

Mariah Carey famous for her high notes, hit one of them while receiving her first dose of the vaccine. She was vaccinated on April 3. She admitted she was excited and nervous for the vaccine. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively received the dose on March 31. Martha Stewart found time to get out of the kitchen to get vaccinated. The 79-year-old said, she waited in line like every else at the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Downtown. Catherine Zeta-Jones announced that she got her second jab on April 14 in a mask-wearing Instagram selfie. Britney Spears received her first vaccine dose on April 8. The singer posted a video on social media giving fans an update on how she felt nothing and was fine after her shot. She was with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Actress Barbra Streisand tweeted on March 29, that she and her husband James Brolin feel so much more protected after having their second shot. Actress Amy Schumer treated her vaccine appointment like a red carpet-she shared photos and video on social media of herself dressed in a gold, sparkly dress with a hole cut out on the left arm for her shot. Oprah Winfrey wrote she felt like superwoman on March 25, after getting her vaccine. Actress Sharon Stone, 63, announced March 20 that she got her first vaccine in an Instagram post with a photo of herself receiving a shot.

Actor Hugh Jackman took to Instagram to share the COVID-19 vaccine she he received. “Wolverine’s healing ability can’t save me from Covid,” the X-Men actor captioned in his post. “But the vaccine can. Get it!” Country singer legend, Dolly Parton-who helped fund the Moderna vaccine with a $1 million donation to Vanderbilt researchers-received her shot on March 2 in Nashville, Tennessee, per an Instagram post.

Her caption simply read “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine.” Parton who is 75, encouraged viewers to get vaccinated because the sooner we get feeling better, the sooner we are gonna get back to being normal. Dolly also shared photos of herself receiving her second shot on April 2. Country singer Eric Church also went public with his COVID-19 shot. The “How Bout You” singer appeared on the cover of Billboard magazine with a syringe in his arm.

Beatle Ringo Starr, on March 17, said he felt fine. The only complaint was his sore arm, he said no side effects. He must be one of the lucky ones, most people get knocked out for days. Actress Candice Bergen, 74, shared a masked selfie on Instagram on February 19, after receiving her second dose. Bette Midler, 75, received both shots during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on February 17.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper got his vaccine on February 9. On the same day, Tony Bennett, 94, got his second dose. Bennett’s vaccination came days after he publicly revealed that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, yet kept his condition quiet as he continued to work and tour. Must have been the day for celebrities, actress Susan Lucci also received her second shot from Moderna on February 9. The list goes on and on, from Jane Fonda, Brian Wilson, Alan Alda, Stephen King, Christie Brinkley, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwal

