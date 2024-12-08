HOLLYWOOD- With the paparazzi always chasing the celebrities down, many celebrities have turned to the farm life. The glitz and glamour of Hollywood, doesn’t mean that the biggest celebrities don’t have a green thumb and a passion for agriculture. Which understandably appeals to a number of A-listers as a tranquil, private retreat from the spotlight. The charming views, wide open pastures, and grazing animals are part of the calmness that farming is all about. Martha Stewart’s 150-acre New York estate to the California farm where Kelis cares for over 30 livestock, are some of the celebrities that have found a sanctuary in the country living.

Martha Stewart’s farm in Bedford, New York, dubbed Canitoe Corners, offers plenty of home to work with the iconic homemaker. She has a life filled with gardens and animals to care for, including a stable of horses and five Sicilian donkeys. On very rare occasions, she opens her doors to those who wish to tour the grounds. Actress Jennifer Garner the “13 Going On 30” star has an Oklahoma family farm that has been in their possession since 1936. She calls the Locust Grove property her “favorite place” and usually does TikTok videos of the grounds, where she can be seen riding a tractor and harvesting a bounty of pumpkins rom the fields. Garner is the co-founder of the organic baby food company Once Upon a Farm, which was launched in 2015. The brand’s website, has recipes that take inspiration from the flavors of the Alias actor’s farm.

Kelis and her family set up camp at the 24-acre Southern California property in 2020. Two hours outside of Los Angeles, the “Milkshake” singer has gone all farm life. She cans her own homegrown fruits and vegetables and cares for a herd of livestock on the property-over 30 animals, some of whom are named for stars, like Marvin Gaye and Whitney Houston.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick bough the northwest Connecticut farm in which he shares with his wife Kyra in 1983, purchasing the surrounding plots over the following years to add space and privacy. They own, ponies, alpacas, goats and horses who also call the property home. Who remembers Tom Selleck? The famous Magnum PI star lives on a sprawling ranch near Ventura, California. His farm is home to 1,500 avocado trees. Interestingly enough, the legendary Dean Martin formerly owned the avocado farm. Selleck’s dedication to farming avocados shows his commitment to sustainable agriculture and healthy living. Country music star Carrie Underwood lives on a picturesque farm in Franklin, Tennessee. Her farm features expansive green pastures, charming barns, and a cozy farmhouse where she lives with her family. Her love for animals and the outdoors is evident for her commitment to farm life, making her a true country girl.

Actress Jennifer Aniston, best known for her role as Rachel on Friends, became an amateur chicken farmer. After purchasing a $21 million home, Aniston inherited a chicken coop. She often shares her surplus eggs with friends, adding a touch of farm life to her glamorous Hollywood lifestyle. Nicole Kidman and her husband, musician Keith Urban, own a farm in Australia. The farm is home to cattle and alpacas, and Kidman enjoys picking fruits from the orchard. The couple’s farm life offers a sense of serene escape from their hectic careers, highlighting their love for nature and animals. These celebrities prove that farming isn’t just for those living in the countryside-it’s a passion that can thrive even in Hollywood’s spotlight. Whether growing avocados, producing wine, or raising chickens, these stars show that a love for agriculture can be a fulfilling part of any lifestyle.

Oprah Winfrey, the media mogul owns a farm in Maui, Hawaii. She grows various organic fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Her commitment to healthy eating and farming practices reflects her dedication to promoting wellness and a healthy lifestyle.

Rose’s Scoop: Leave it to Brad Pitt, with his Chateau Miraval, that has its famous high-quality rose. Actor Dan Aykroyd, has a winery in the Niagara region of Ontario, Canada. His winery produces wines that proudly feature his name, combing his love for the finer things in life with a passion for winemaking.