HOLLYWOOD- Everyone is gearing up for Super Bowl 59, on February 9, 2025, including celebrities, and of course, President Donald Trump, who will be the first sitting president to attend the NFL title game-an annual American tradition that brings together its favorite sport, must-see TV ads, and an over the top half-time show starring Kendrick Lamar. He will be joined by SZA. The game will go head-to-head against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Superdome in New Orleans, marking the teams second time in three years for a shot at another National Football League Championship. The game will be broadcast and live-streamed on FOX starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The game will mark the second Super Bowl for Taylor Swift, who will cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Last year she was joined by some close friends, Ice Spice, actress Blake Lively, close friend Ashley Avignone and Lana Del Rey in box seats. Excited to see what Taylor will be wearing, last year she wore a black corset-style top and black jeans with rhinestone cutouts and a gold “87” necklace, while her buddy Blake wore Adidas red track pants and a cropped white tank with a matching red jacket. Bronx-born Ice Spice wore a black Balenciaga long-sleeve maxi-dress. Taylor, last week made an appearance at the Grammys wearing a red-hot mini dress by Vivienne Westwood, with a “T” charm hanging on her thigh, a nod to Kelce.

Kelce said last week he was honored to have President Trump attend the Super bowl in New Orleans. According to published reports, former President Biden will not be attending, however, Jill Biden, the former first lady is said to attend, she’s a longtime Eagles fan. Last year, there was a slew of celebrities that attended, besides Swift, Ice Spice, Blakely, some of them were the Kar-Jenners, Beyonce, the Biebers, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Ciara and many more were among the attendees.

Let take a look at the celebrities that are Eagles fans, that might be there, Will Smith, Bradley Cooper, Kevin Hart, Tina Fey, Pink, Sylvester Stallone and Kelly Ripa among many. The fans of Kansas City Chiefs are Brad Pitt, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Melissa Etheridge, Miranda Lambert, Henry Winkler and many more.

Hundreds of millions of people will be tuning in, but only 76,000 people will be able to experience the game in person. History will be in the making, for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. So how much are the tickets? Believe it or not, the tickets are a tad bit cheaper than last year. The average ticket price is $5,658, less than last year, which was $9,365. The reason it’s a little bit less expensive this year it’s because the 2024 game was in Las Vegas. Due to the tourist destination, the demand was higher.

So many parties that were held these past days, including the Sports Illustrated SI The Party, that took place on February 8 at the Mardi Gras world. Dom Dolla and Diplo headline the party alongside promotions by Celsius, Anheuser Busch, Pepsi, Verizon, and many more. Past attendees have included Alex Rodriguez, Shaquille O’ Neal, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo Di Caprio and many more. Tickets started at $399 and included an open bar. The Players Tailgate is at 1pm on February 9 at 1540 Canal st. Dozens of NFL players, celebs and guests pre-game with music from DJ Irie, with tickets start at $975. Post Malone YouTube Tailgate will be at 3pm outside the Caesars Superdome, the show will stream live on NFL YouTube channel.

Rose’s Scoop: Good luck to the both teams, may the best team win! After-party with Lil BABY AND FRIENDS will be starting at 10pm on February 9, at Empire Events. Tickets start at $200.