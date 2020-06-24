Besides the hair, how about the nails? Cardi B, known for her songs Bodak Yellow and I LikeIt and her extravagant nails-nearly two inches of glittering crystals thats she waves around like fans-has helped skyrocket Jenny Bui, a 50-year-old mother of five, to social media stardom. The idea to make “bling” nails came to her in the early 2000s, and after shooting to social media fame he now even has a contract with the jeweler Swarovski. We all have missed getting our nails done during the coronavirus lockdown — there’s no two ways about it. But we’ve also missed seeing other people’s manicures filling our Instagram feeds with nail art inspiration. With movie premieres, award shows, photo shoots, secret projects, and, well, everything else on hold, our favorite celebrities have had to say a temporary goodbye to their glam teams, which includes their nail technicians — and our Instagram feeds have been seriously lacking because of it. Now, we know that there are way more important issues to worry about right now (and trust us, we worry about them, too), for example, the economy, however, we love nail art, and we miss admiring celebrity nails and the exceptional talent of the manicurists behind the looks. With many states beginning to reopen their salons for customers, we’re also starting to see some of our favorite celebrities reunite with their beloved nail techs for the first time, and one thing is for sure: they didn’t stick to a simple shade like Essie in Ballet Slippers and leave it there. Nope. These celebs got all the bells and whistles (or shall we say neon lacquers and designer decals) for their very first post-lockdown manicure. So, if you’re searching for some inspiration for when you jump back into that manicure station chair (mask and all), or just want to feast your eyes on beautiful pieces of tiny art, check out these celebrities’ first manicures after being reunited with their nail techs following a long lockdown and nail art hiatus.