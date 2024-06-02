HOLLYWOOD- Vineyards with the right planning and execution, can be very profitable. Growing grapes requires research about grape varietals, careful analysis of local weather and soil, as well as knowledge of local clientele. Marketing, promotions and utilizing modern point of sale technology will also help winery owners succeed. Celebrities that own their own vineyards and wineries, include the Beckhams, Donald Trump, Madonna, Cameron Diaz, Dwayne Wade, Cara Delevingne and Brad Pitt. Disagreements between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over property and shared business ventures, including Chateau Miraval became an issue. Back in February 2022, Pitt sued Jolie and her company Nouvel, for allegedly selling her share of the winery without his supposedly agreed-upon consent. Legal documents claimed that Jolie “sought to inflict harm” on her former husband when she sold her stake in their co-owned vineyard to a Russian oligarch. They bought the French winery together.

On April 4, 2024, Angelina Jolie’s legal team filed a motion requesting communication be released, saying it would “prove” Pitt would not allow her to sell her shares in Chateau Miraval to him unless she agreed to an “expansive” non- disclosure agreement. Pitt is being countersued over claims that millions of dollars of Chateau Miraval funding were used for personal projects. Actress Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt their daughter has submitted a petition to a Los Angeles court to drop Pitt from her name. She wants to be Shiloh Jolie, which she petitioned on May 27, the date of her 18th birthday. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, but details of their separation have not been finalized and a settlement agreement is yet to be reached.

Shiloh is the third-eldest of the former couple’s six children, but not the first of her siblings to seek a move away from the name Pitt. Earlier this year, her 15-year-old sister Vivienne dropped their father’s last name in her listing in a Playbill program for a production of The Outsiders on Broadway. Back in 2023, the eldest daughter Zahara can be seen and heard introducing herself as Zahara Marley Jolie, on joining Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College. Shiloh, who performed as a voice actor in the animated film Kung Fu Panda 3, is the first of the siblings to file a formal petition for a legal name change. This legal request comes amid developments in the divorce battle between Jolie and Pitt, who were married in August 2014. Jolie filed for divorce after an incident in 2016, in which she says Pitt grabbed her by the head and attacked two of their children on an airplane. Pitt denies the allegations, that he also verbally abused and poured alcohol on his family during the flight from France to Los Angeles, Jolie says. The pair were engaged in a custody battle that resulted in Pitt being awarded joint custody in 2021. Both actors have also filed lawsuits against each other.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne were seen on the red carpet, as they supported Kristen Bell at the opening night of the Reefer Madness: The Music revival on May 30, in Los Angeles. Kristen, who was part of the original cast, is producing the musical. Angelina and her youngest girl dressed to impress. While, it’s unclear if Vivienne has taken legal action to remove Pitt’s surname from her identification, the twin of Angelina and Brad’s youngest son, Knox, had her name listed simply as “Vivienne Jolie.”

While Angelina Jolie, was seen in the spotlight, Jennifer Lopez is keeping a low-profile these days. She has canceled the “This Is Me…Live tour. Ticketing company Live Nation announced last Friday that the 2024 summer tour was cancelled, saying the singer is “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.” Live Nation assured fans in a statement that they will be automatically refunded. Addressing her fans on her newsletter “On the JLo, the singer wrote: “ I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down.” The tour cancellation comes as speculation continues about the state of Lopez’s marriage to actor Ben Affleck. There has been rumors of poor ticket sales for the series of concerts. At a press junket for her new sci-fi movie Atlas last week, Lopez dismissed a question concerning reports of problems with her marriage. The couple were last seen together earlier this week at Affleck’s daughter Violet graduation ceremony. Ben and JLo have been married since July 2022.

Rose’s Scoop: Ticketmaster owner Live Nation confirmed unauthorized activity on its database after a group of hackers said they has stolen the personal details of 560 million customers. ShinyHunters, the group claiming responsibility, says the stolen data includes names, phone numbers, and partial credit cards. The hacking group is demanding $500,000 ransom payment to prevent the data from being sold to other parties.