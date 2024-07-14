HOLLYWOOD- It’s finally here, July 14, 2024. Not only is it the Wimbledon 2024, where Carlos Alcaraz, 21, of Spain just finished winning the tennis match, as of press time. The young, hot tennis player is as humble as they come. He just beat the seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, 37, and triumph at Wimbledon for a second time in a row. What a monumental victory, with so much poise, no wonder he is known as the “Channel Slam.” Alcaraz began his career as a professional tennis player in 2018. From the tender age of 15, he won three titles on the ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour and four on the ATP Challenger Tour. Alcaraz, just keeps pushing, so no wonder he won. Alcaraz is sponsored by Nike for clothing and shoes, and by Babolat for racquets, using the Babolat Pure Aero 98 racquet. In January 2022, he became a brand ambassador for Rolex. The list goes on and on, including ambassador for Isdin, Spanish food company ElPozo, and BMW. Let’s not forget Calvin Klein, and a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

Let’s see if it will be a Spain day, today is also the Euro 2024. Yes, it’s England and Spain in the UEFA Euro 2024 final that will take place at Olympiastadion Berlin on July 14, 2024. Spain are predicted to lift the trophy. I will be really surprised if Spain loses. Celebrities have been flocking to social media to share their team and who they are rooting for. We have of course, David Beckham, former England captain, who I’m sure will be there in person. Prince William, whom I’m sure will be attending. His wife Kate, was at the Wimbledon final and presented the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz. She looked fabulous in purple, and super thin. Celebrity Joan Collins, Melanie C, Ed Sheeran and Stephen Fry have been sending messages. In an Instagram post, Joan Collins wrote: “Happy Sunday! Waking up to excitement and anticipation that England will bring it home tonight! Good luck boys!”

Spice Girl Mel C shared a video of her leading a rendition of the football classic song Three Lions, by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and the Lightning Seeds, at Pub in the Park at Reigate as she sent her support. The singer was wearing a Beckham England shirt in the clip. Ed Sheeran, was spotted in the stands at the semi-final, said in a message: “I just really feel that everything is coming together at the right point. I can’t wait for Sunday. It’s coming home and good luck lads.” I’m sure Paul McCartney, sir Paul is also rooting for England. Actress Kate Beckinsale are among the stars as well, rooting for England. Mabel and Sam Smith are also supporting England. Hugh Jackman is also supporting England, he actually took time out from promoting Deadpool & Wolverine to predict a 3-1 England win.

So who are the stars rooting for Spain? I’m sure, Spanish crooner Julio Iglesias will be rooting for Spain. Not only is he a successful Spanish singer known all over the world, he was also a professional soccer player. He was a goalkeeper for Real Madrid Castilla in the Segunda Division. His football career was ruined when he was involved in a serious car accident in 1963 that left him unable to walk for two years. The accident smashed his lower spine and left his legs permanently weakened and requiring therapy for several years. In the hospital a nurse, gave him a guitar to recover the dexterity of his hands. In learning to play, he discovered his musical talent. The rest is history. His famous son, Enrique Iglesias will be rooting for Spain.

I’m sure that Tennis legend, Rafael Nadal will also be rooting for Spain. Carlos Alcaraz will also be rooting for Spain. It’s definitely a Spanish day, will also have the Copa America 2024, on July 14, 2024. Who is favored to win? Argentina or Columbia? Argentina are the favorites, but you never know if the underdogs Columbia will surprise everyone. Columbian Pop icon Shakira will take the stage at half-time during the Copa America final. Argentina’s record against Columbia is impressive: 25 wins, nine defeats and eight draws. Columbia have won just one of their last 12 matches against Argentina.

Rose’s Scoop: Wishing all the teams the best of luck, it will be entertaining to watch. On a sad note, President Trump was rushed off stage on July 13, 2024 during an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. I was driving in Pennsylvania when I received the phone call, that he was shot in an assassination attempt. Trump is “fine”, however, the alleged shooter is dead, while a spectator is dead, and two are still in serious condition. The things I’ve read on social media are alarming, some people were happy he was shot. No one should be happy at a act of gun violence. Everyone around the world has sent warm messages of comfort to the former President, including President Biden.