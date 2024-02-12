HOLLYWOOD—You probably heard that celebrities are just like us. Yes, they may live in lavish mansions, have millions, yet some of them have side hustles. Some celebrities have interesting hobbies and talent that make them even more special. Some celebrities have taken their talents through the roof, they are behind the turntables as DJs when they’re not in front of the camera or working.

Despite the demands of their day jobs, these celebrities have managed to find time to make their fans dance to their music at night. Let’s see who they are: Have you ever heard of Idris Elba, who actually DJed at Harry and Meghan’s wedding? He’s known for his iconic dramatic roles on “The Wire” and “Luther.” He a British actor well known for his acting performances. Today, Elba plays venues around the world.

Who could forget Jon Gosselin? He was the dad, to a reality show series, “Jon and Kate Plus Eight.” The father of twins and sextuplets. Gosselin spends his nights out DJing in Pennsylvania-area clubs. He loves to go out, play the music and have a great time. Rather than come to the venue with a playlist, Gosselin prefers to read the room and let the crowd inspire what he plays. He plays everything from James Brown to yes, Taylor Swift.

Elijah Wood started as a hobby yet has turned into spinning across the United States and Europe along with his partner, Zach Cowie. The pair DJ under the name Wooden Wisdom. Wood and Cowie spin diverse vinyl sets that include awesome music from all over the world.

Shaquille O’ Neil has been spinning for decades however I just found out through a family member that he was in Las Vegas on February 9 for Big Game Weekend and brought his larger-than-life personality to Shaq’s Fun House 2024 at Wynn Las Vegas Iconic XS Nightclub. It was headlined by Lil Wayne, Diplo, and DJ Diesel. It’s the sixth year in a row, featuring an immersive carnival and incredible live performances. Yes, he is also attending the Super Bowl.

Lil Wayne is an award-winning and game-changing icon, who has sold more than 120 million records worldwide-making him one of the best-selling artists. He has won 5 Grammy Awards, 11 BET Awards, 4 Billboard Music Awards, 2 MTV Video Music Awards and 8 NAACP Image Awards. Diplo is one of the most dynamic forces in music today, the 10-time Grammy-nominated artist is a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one-third of LSD, and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson.

His Platinum-certified song “Electricity” with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide and won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. Shaq has taken his DJ show on the road. His international tour, “The Summerittle Nirvana thrown in as well of Shaq,” took him to 15 international stops including Shanghai, Miami, and Las Vegas, where he moved the crowd with live DJ sets.

Shaq describes his playlist as classic hip-hop mixed with trap music and EDM. You may even hear a little Nirvana thrown in as well. If you’re lucky, maybe even Guns N’ Roses. Paris Hilton knows which music is hot. The hotel heiress and reality star is an international renowned DJ. She’s super organized and diligent, she researches the venue ahead of time to see what songs are most popular. Hilton, according to published reports, says her time hanging out at music festivals like Burning Man and Coachella, have helped her get a feel for what makes people want to get up and dance. Now, that’s Hot!

“Game of Thrones” star Kristian Nairn spins electronic music. You know him as the actor who played Hodor on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” The Irish actor is also a DJ and producer of electronic music. Nairn, who has been a DJ for over 20 years prefers playing progressive house music in his sets. He often throws in a little something for his “Game of Thrones” fans by adding audio samples of his show character to his sets.

Alicia Keys gives her DJ husband a run for his money. Singer, songwriter and former coach on “The Voice,” Keys has made DJ appearances under the name, DJ AK-47. While her husband, DJ and producer, Swizz Beatz may have the most turntable experience in the relationship, DJ AK-47 holds her own.

“Breaking Bad” star RJ Mitte is a DJ with a series of show-themed parties featured Mitte spinning a combination of EDM, funk, and rock tracks. Last but not least, Steve Martorano “Yo Cuz,” the owner of the restaurants “Martorano’s” also turns tables at his restaurant. Celebrities flock to his restaurant, you can check him out on TikTok and Instagram.

Rose’s Scoop: Wishing everyone a very romantic Valentine’s Day full of love!