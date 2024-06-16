HOLLYWOOD—Celebrities enjoy Father’s Day just as much as the Average Joe. Today is for the dads. June 16 is celebrated by countless celebrities taking to social media to celebrate all the special men in their lives in honor of Father’s Day. Tributes from celebrities across the world from the Royal family to Hollywood paid tribute to their fathers and husbands with touching Instagram posts. Some of the tributes involved fathers like Justin Timberlake, who used the day to share rare pics of his children with Jessica Biel’s children, Silas, 9 and Phineas, 3, and pay tribute to his most important role to date.

Chrissy Teigen took the time to celebrate John Legend, with whom she shares four children, Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti,1 and Wren, 11 months. Kate Middleton made her return to social media to share a new photo taken by her of Prince William with their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, used the day to announce that he is set to welcome his second child (his first with girlfriend Aimee Aguilar) and it’s a girl. The “Roll Up” rapper already shares 11-year-old Sebastian with his ex-wife, Amber Rose. “Baby Girl On The Way,” the rapper captioned the photo of him and Aguilar posing with the positive pregnancy test as she shows off her baby bump. In the meantime, Priyanka Chopra penned a sweet tribute to her husband, Nick Jonas, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter, Malti Marie. Watching you with our daughter fills my heart with gratitude, she wrote next to a photo of her man in dad mode. You’re an amazing father and husband she wrote, and Happy Father’s Day on Instagram.

Brittany Mahomes shared a sweet post on Instagram on June 16, honoring her husband Patrick Mahomes, on the holiday. The high school sweethearts are parents to two children: Sterling Skye and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon. In Brittany’s post, she concluded with a sweet note about their children, adding, “Bronze and Ster are obsessed with you and well I am too.”

Victoria Beckham shared an Instagram post dedicated to her husband of more than two decades, David Beckham. The former Spice Girls member posted a carousel of photos of her husband posing with their children over the years. The couple are parents to four kids: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, “Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy!” Victoria Beckham wrote in the caption. “We all love you so much! You are our everything.”

Some our celebrating their first Father’s Day, like Ryan Cabrera. The singer and his wife, WWE star Alexa Bliss, welcomed their baby girl Hendrix Rouge Cabrera in November 2023. The same month as my son-in-law and daughter who welcomed their first baby boy. In December 2023, NFL defensive and his TikToker wife Allison Kuch introduced their baby girl, Scottie Bee. Earlier this year, the “Twilight” actor Robert Pattinson took on his biggest role yet, that of father to his and Suki Waterhouse’s first child.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback and girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos welcomed their first baby together, a little girl the athlete referred to as “Baby MJ,” on February 29. The month before, “The Bachelor” host and his wife Emely Fardo shared that they had welcomed a baby girl named Ella. “Our worlds have been forever changed,” he captioned the Instagram post.

Brody Jenner the “Hills” alum welcomed his first child-a baby girl named Honey Raye Jenner-with his surfer fiancée Tia Blanco on July 29, 2023. DDG, the rapper welcomed his first child, a baby boy named Halo with girlfriend and “The Little Mermaid” star Halle Bailey, in late 2023. “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson confirmed the birth of her baby girl with oil heir Brandon Davis by posting a picture of the newborn’s hand to Instagram on February 29, along with a pink heart emoji.

Actor Adam Devine, from “Pitch Perfect” and wife Chloe Bridges welcomed their first baby son, Beau Devine on February 16. Keven Undergaro, producer and his TV host wife Maria Menounos became parents to baby Athena via surrogate in June 2023. Last but not least, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and former “Bachelor” contestant Sydney Hightower announced the birth of their baby boy Beau Anthony, alongside a sweet photo of the three in a hospital room.

Demi Moore and her daughter Scout LaRue Willis shared a post on Instagram honoring Bruce Willis for Father’s Day. The “Die Hard” star is dad to five children. He and Moore, who were married for 13 years, share three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. The actor also shares two daughters with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, Mabel and Evelyn.

Rose’s Scoop: Hope everyone enjoyed their Father’s Day!