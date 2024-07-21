HOLLYWOOD-We all know that spending time outdoors is good for us, not only for vitamin D, but for fresh air, reset and especially sunshine. It’s great mentally and emotionally, just to get outside, whether you go to Malibu, the French Riviera or just your backyard. Some find joy in camping, including celebrities. It’s the ultimate celebrity secret, camping. One of the celebrities that enjoy camping is Matthew McConaughey. He actually left his Malibu home over a decade ago to live in a vintage 28-foot Airstream. His marriage to Camilla Alves, was actually yes, camping themed. His wedding was actually in his campground-style property in Texas, offering guests the option to stay on the grounds in state-of-the-art tents. His dream is to own an Airstream hotel.

Justin Bieber, loves to camp. He actually loves to make a campfire and enjoy the serenity of the outdoors. Sometimes they say, that a fortune, changes a person. Sometimes it does, sometimes it doesn’t, you just need to choose your friends wisely. The Canadian chart-topping artist best known for his hit singles “Yummy” and “10,000 Hours” loves the wilderness. Roughing it to him, means glamping in his $1 million luxury RV, often with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The luxury caravan has all the bells and whistles, including an infrared sauna, heated floors, and a fireplace. His camping trips are to Monroe, Michigan and La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Eva Longoria, while growing up, took to camping in the wilderness, learning to live off the land and the animals. She has said, that she prefers camping instead of cruising. While Dolly Parton lives the life of glitz and glam, the country music star, prefers the convenience and fun of an RV over hotels. According to Dolly, it’s private, fun and besides, she can bring a lot of things with her. Dolly’s favorite RV spots are Myrtle Beach and Orlando.

Colin Farrell, while filming in the US, Colin prefers his classic Airstream to hotels. He enjoys the nights which are full of stars, he can also sit outside drinking beer and listening to music. Oprah Winfrey and her BFF Gayle King always enjoy taking to the road and once traveled to Yosemite National Park for an overnight camping trip. Oh yes, the cameras were rolling, and they had a blast. Some like Margot Robbie, enjoy surfing, she took surf lessons in San Juan del sur at Chicabrava Surf Retreat. Diplo loves to take a dip at the Twin Falls in Maui.

Zac Efron, when he’s not filming you can find him in the outdoors, supporting wildlife conservation campaigns and doing commercial shoots for Columbia Sportswear. Pink like the casual outdoor weekend getaway. Usually, she goes camping in her RV, which she loves the relaxation and harmony of the wilderness. It seems the elite and fsmous are often in need of a far-flung retreat in The Great Outdoors.

Ashton Kutcher, loves to camp with their luxury Mercedes Benz Sprinter, which includes a full kitchen and appliances. Gwen Stefani, who will be at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City, New Jersey , next month, enjoys the country life. Stefani and her husband Blake Shelton own a 1,300-arce ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. The both have a passion for the pursuit of peace in the wilderness.

Being heathy these days, is the new norm. Kate Hudson is a fitness fanatic, no surprise, she she has her own athletic apparel brand. In addition to her regular cardio and Pilates, she is also a seasoned hiker. Julianne Hough has been seen on many of L.A.’s scenic hiking spots. She’s so into it, that she even went for a hiking adventure in Africa. Actress Jennifer Garner hits the hiking trails, that’s her secret for always looking well rested and happy.

Rose’s Scoop: Looks like President Biden has decided to step down from the race. As of press time, no candidate yet, he did endorse Kamala Harris. His bid for a second term in the White House ended on July 21, 2024.