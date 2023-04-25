HOLLYWOOD- We all know that the entertainment industry has a lot of family connections. The old saying it’s not what you know but who you know, sometimes holds true. Yes, you must have some talent, but it helps to know people. Truth be told, many celebrities go on to prove their talents in their own right, albeit with the help of a few mom and dad’s contacts no doubt. That’s all part of showbiz. We al know that Hollywood is full of famous children from the namesakes like Lily-Rose Depp and Jamie lee Curtis. Let’s look at some of celebrities with famous parents. Dakota Johnson, the 50 shades of Grey star, is the daughter of two Hollywood heavyweights, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. Let’s not forget the granddaughter of Tippi Hedren, star of Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds. She is also the founder of Shambala Preserve.

Then we have Blackkklansman and Tenet star John David Washington, the oldest son of Hollywood icon Denzel Washington. Tracee ellis Ross of Girlfriends and Blackish fame is the daughter of the iconic Diana Ross. She once said, “Being my mom’s child, of course, that’s some big shoes to step into, she’s an international icon and beloved by the world and broke barriers and opened up roads.” Margaret Qualley has a new but blossoming career in Hollywood having starred in HBO’s The Leftovers nd FX’s Fosse/Verdon. She alsomrose to fame in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Some may be surprised to discover she is the daughter of Andie MacDowell known for Groumdhog Day and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Wyatt Russell starred in “Playtest” episode of the dystopian anthology and stars in Amazon Prime’s Lodge 49. He is the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. Kate Hudson is the daughter of Goldie Hawn and her first husband, Bill Hudson. She has starred in many films, including Almost Famous.Zoe Kravitz of Big Little Lies is the daugjter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. Kravitz is absolutely amazing as a musician, he actually opened for Guns N’ Roses back in 2016. If you are of a certain age, the Hollywood icon and sex symbol Jayne Mansfield, was a huge star in Hollywood, her daughter Mariska Hargitay, is best known for playing Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Her mother Jayne Mansfield was honored back in 2008 at the 7th Directors Guild of America Honors at the DGA Theater on October 16, 2008 in New York City.

Nicholas Cage is a part of the Hollywood Coppola dynasty. His father, August Coppola, was an author, film executive, and academic and the brother of The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola. Nicholas always kept the name Cage instead of Coppola, he wanted to reinvent his dreams on his own.

Who doesn’t know Donald Sutherland, his son Kiefer Sutherland branched out on 24 fame. Father and son actually played together on screen in the 2015 Western movie, Forsaken.Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow is the daughter of Blthe Danner. The Shallow Hal actress two years ago posted a sweet birthday tribute to her mother, writing “This beautiful creature fills our hearts with so much warmth.” Oh yes, Bryce Dallas How Max: Fury Road fame one of Hollywood’s prolific actresses, starring in blockbusters like Jurassic World and The Help, she is the daughter of actor and legendary director Ron Howard. Riley Keough of Mad Max: Fury Road fame comes from music royalty being the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley. Her grandparents are Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley and Michel Jackson was her stepfather for a short time.

Actress Angelina Jolie is the daughter of Jon Voight, known for her many roles including Midnight Cowboy and Anaconda.Last but not least, Actress and singer Nancy Sinatra, daughter of Frank Sinatra.

Rose’s Scoop: Condolences to the family of Harry Belafonte who passed on April 25, 2023. Ed Sheeran is back in court in New York City. Opening arguments in federal court alledgemusic copyright involving Ed Sheeran, accused of copying his Grammy-winning ballad “Thinking Out Loud,” fom Marvin Gaye’s soul classic, “Let’s Get It On.”