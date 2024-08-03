HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On August 2, Candace Owens, host of the Candace Owens Show, political commentator, and founder of the national #Blexit(Black Exit) movement, spoke on her show regarding the struggle that model and rapper, Amber Rose went through over the speech she gave at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 19th. Amber Rose spoke on the first night of the RNC.



Rose indicated that it was her ex-husband, and rapper Wiz Khalifa, who convinced her to post the photo of herself with the Trumps on her social media pages. Well, that was in May.



After that, she received condemnation from people on the left that she thought were her friends.



Before long, Rose was invited to tell her story at the RNC. She kept her speech short, and to the point, admitting that the first Republican she ever knew was her father. It was something that her Dad said, that changed everything. His advice to his daughter was to do her research.



….” People have to do their research,” Rose stated at the RNC. “ I watched all the rallies and I started meeting so many of you, his red hat-wearing supporters. I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay, or straight. So, I let go of my fear of; Judgement, of being misunderstood, of getting attacked by the left, and I put the red hat on too. Thank you. Love you too. I never felt more free and more love for my country than I do now.”



The full speech of Amber Rose may be found here. Amber Rose Speech



Owen’s reached out in support of Rose after hearing the model’s speech at the RNC.



“It was the highlight of my evening,” Owens stated.



Reports indicate that Amber Rose’s declaration has gone viral. She has been interviewed by Fox News. She is now a member of the Black Americans for Trump Coalition.



On Saturday, June 15, President Trump visited a pastor at a round table in the inner city of Detroit, Michigan. He spoke directly to the people living there in the neighborhoods in a rally where, others, have not dared to go. Trump listened and spoke to the people of Detroit. He started a coalition and asked them to join.



Team Trump’s Black Media Director, Janiyah Thomas, first told Newsweek“While Black Americans have been left behind by Joe Biden, Donald J. Trump’s Coalition message to the black community is simple; If you want to return to the policies that created rising wages, more quality jobs, stronger borders, and safer neighborhoods then join Black Americans for Trump and vote for President Trump in November.”



The Black Americans for Trump Coalition has grown in membership.



On June 26, Trump hosted a Surrogate Only Event; Black American Business Leaders Barbershop Roundtable in Atlanta, Georgia. The Trump Campaign listed its members on the Trump Campaign webpage.



In a June 15, press release, the Trump campaign provided a list of members and endorsement by Black Americans for Trump. More information may be found on the Trump campaign website.

Elected Officials:

Endorsements:

