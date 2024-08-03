HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On August 2, Candace Owens, host of the Candace Owens Show, political commentator, and founder of the national #Blexit(Black Exit) movement, spoke on her show regarding the struggle that model and rapper, Amber Rose went through over the speech she gave at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 19th. Amber Rose spoke on the first night of the RNC.
Rose indicated that it was her ex-husband, and rapper Wiz Khalifa, who convinced her to post the photo of herself with the Trumps on her social media pages. Well, that was in May.
After that, she received condemnation from people on the left that she thought were her friends.
Before long, Rose was invited to tell her story at the RNC. She kept her speech short, and to the point, admitting that the first Republican she ever knew was her father. It was something that her Dad said, that changed everything. His advice to his daughter was to do her research.
….” People have to do their research,” Rose stated at the RNC. “ I watched all the rallies and I started meeting so many of you, his red hat-wearing supporters. I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay, or straight. So, I let go of my fear of; Judgement, of being misunderstood, of getting attacked by the left, and I put the red hat on too. Thank you. Love you too. I never felt more free and more love for my country than I do now.”
The full speech of Amber Rose may be found here. Amber Rose Speech
Owen’s reached out in support of Rose after hearing the model’s speech at the RNC.
“It was the highlight of my evening,” Owens stated.
Reports indicate that Amber Rose’s declaration has gone viral. She has been interviewed by Fox News. She is now a member of the Black Americans for Trump Coalition.
On Saturday, June 15, President Trump visited a pastor at a round table in the inner city of Detroit, Michigan. He spoke directly to the people living there in the neighborhoods in a rally where, others, have not dared to go. Trump listened and spoke to the people of Detroit. He started a coalition and asked them to join.
Team Trump’s Black Media Director, Janiyah Thomas, first told Newsweek“While Black Americans have been left behind by Joe Biden, Donald J. Trump’s Coalition message to the black community is simple; If you want to return to the policies that created rising wages, more quality jobs, stronger borders, and safer neighborhoods then join Black Americans for Trump and vote for President Trump in November.”
The Black Americans for Trump Coalition has grown in membership.
On June 26, Trump hosted a Surrogate Only Event; Black American Business Leaders Barbershop Roundtable in Atlanta, Georgia. The Trump Campaign listed its members on the Trump Campaign webpage.
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-SC), moderator,
Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX)
World-renowned brain surgeon, and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson
Atlanta Radio Talk Show Host, Shelley Wynter
Owner of Refrigerated Warehouse Community Westside Market, Latron Price
Commercial and Residential Real Estate Property Owner, Eric Gerault
Founder of Helping Empower Youth (HEY), Marc KD Boyd
Co-owner of Ray’s Southern Foods, Daniel Ray Owner of Nancy’s Grits and Eggs, Mike Glover
In a June 15, press release, the Trump campaign provided a list of members and endorsement by Black Americans for Trump. More information may be found on the Trump campaign website.
Elected Officials:
Representative Byron Donalds, U.S. Representative (FL-19)
Representative Wesley Hunt, U.S. Representative (TX-38)
Senator Tim Scott, U.S. Senator for SC
Representative Burgess Owens, U.S. Representative (UT-4)
Representative John James, U.S. Representative (MI-10)
Mark Robinson, Lieutenant Governor for NC and Candidate for Governor of NC
Melanie Collette, NJ County Commissioner, Community Engagement Director for the NJ Legislative District 1 Office
Endorsements:
Melik Abdul, Fox News Contributor, Author
Ottis “OJ” Anderson, Former NFL Running Back for the New York Giants
John Anthony, Black & Right Radio Host and Former Illinois State Representative
Robin Barnes, Regional Advisor, Project 21 Opportunity Zone Initiatives
Gina Barr, Former and Current Director of Black Coalitions, RNC
Angela Beckles, Former Public Policy Advisor, U.S. Housing & Urban Development
Pastor Leon Benjamin, Founder, New Life Harvest Church
Nicole Bennett, Vice-Chair, Maryland GOP
Martell Bivins, Candidate for U.S. Congress (MI-13)
Kodak Black, Hip Hop Mogul
Deneen Borelli, Author, and Media Personality
Jack Brewer, Former NFL Player, Jack Brewer Foundation, AFPI
Pastor Mark Burns, Evangelical Minister and Candidate for U.S. Representative (SC-3)
Necho Carroll, Vice President of Operations, Black Conservative Federation
Mark Carter, Founder, The GoRED Initiative
Vivian Childs, Pastor & Former GA Congressional District Chairman
Rod Dorilas, Esq., Former Counsel at the Department of Commerce
Patricia “P-Rae” Easley, Chicago Radio Host, Black Excellence Hour
Larry Elder, Conservative Radio Host, Author & Attorney
Mashi Epting, Business Mogul, Philanthropist and Author
Harrison Fields, Former White House Assistant Press Secretary
Day Gardner, President, National Black Pro-Life Union
Stephen Gilchrist, President, SC Black Chamber of Commerce
B. Dwayne Hardin, Pastor, The Embassy ATL and Founder, Spiritual Legislative Council
Kristal Hartsfield, Former National Director of Strategic Initiatives, RNC
Cecila S. Johnson, Former RNC Black Outreach Director
Diante Johnson, Founder & President, Black Conservative Federation
Jalen Johnson, GA City Commissioner
Vernon Jones, Former GA State Representative
Quenton Jordan, Co-Founder, Black Conservative Federation
Kwame Kilpatrick, Pardoned by President Trump, Former Mayor of Detroit & MI House
Alveda King, Best-selling Author & Speaker, Chair of the Center for the American Dream AFPI
Don King, Famed Boxing Promoter
Kim Klacik, Former & Current Candidate for U.S. Representative (MD-2)
Ayesha Kreutz, Chaplain & Frederick Douglass Foundation, State Ambassador
Kareem Lanier, Co-Founder of the National Diversity Coalition & Longtime Counselor
Bruce LeVell, Newsmax Contributor & Founder, National Diversity Coalition
Darius Mayfield, Candidate for U.S. Representative (NJ-12)
Michaelah Montgomery, Cofounder, Conserve the Culture
Scherie Murray, Former NY GOP Committeewoman
Madgie Nicolas, National Director African American Voices of Faith and Freedom Coalition
Lynne Patton, Senior Advisor to President Trump
CJ Pearson, National Co-Chair RNC Youth
Billy Prempeh, Candidate for U.S. Representative (NJ-09)
Corrin Rankin, Vice-Chair CA GOP
Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, Influencer
Troy Rolling, Frederick Douglass Institute
Amber Rose, American Model, Television Personality, and Singer
Pastor Darrell Scott, Founder, National Diversity Coalition, Pastor, New Revival Church
T.W. Shannon, Former Speaker of the Oklahoma House
Charles “Duke” Tanner, Clemency Recipient under President Trump
Linda Lee Tarver, PhD Theology and Education, Author, Michigan Election Integrity Activist
Lawrence “LT” Taylor, NFL Hall of Fame, Former New York Giants Player
Leo Terrell, Civil Rights Attorney & Fox News Contributor
Janiyah Thomas, Team Trump Director of Black Media
Apostle Ellis Smith, Founder of Jubilee City Church
Bernadette Smith, Ethnic Vice Chair, MI GOP
Ja’Ron Smith, Former Deputy Assistant for Domestic Policy to President Trump
Carla Spaulding, Candidate for U.S. Representative (FL-23)
Darryl Strawberry, Former NY Mets, NY Yankees,and Celebrity Apprentice Contestant
Melissa Tate, Author, Speaker, Influencer
Scott Turner, Former NFL Player, Chair of the Center for Education Opportunity at AFPI
Stacy Washington, Host, Stacy on The Right SiriusXM, CEO ShareNet Ministries
Herschel Walker, Former NFL Player and Former U.S. Senate Candidate for GA
Lisa Watson, Former ACLU Chapter President & School Choice Activist
Terrence K. Williams, Influencer/Comedian
