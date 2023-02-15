HOLLYWOOD- If you’re wealthy and you get divorced, you are paying, either child support, alimony or both. When a celebrity relationship ends, a scandal can typically ensue. Ne-Yo will pay his ex-wife a $1.6 million lump sum after the pair finalized their divorce, according to published reports. The R&B star and Crystal Smith were granted a “total divorce” on January 26. Yes, Ne-Yo will also pay Renay $20,000 for moving expenses and $150,000 for a new car, per a report. Ne-Yo will pay his ex-wife Crystal Renay a $1.6 million lump sum to balance out their real estate holdings after the pair finalized their divorce last month. The R&B star, whose real name is Shaffer Smith, and Renay were granted a “total divorce.” Published reports, said it obtained court documents outlining the agreement, on top of the $1.6 million, Ne-yo will also pay Renay $20,000 for moving expenses and $150,000 so that sh can buy a new car. The ex-wife will also keep one of their four homes in Georgia, while she will receive $12,000 a month in child support for their three children, of whom they will share custody, said the publication.

In addition, Ne-Yo will give Renay $5,000 per month in alimony for the next three years. They were married back in 2016, however Renay filed for divorce in August 2021 after she publicly accused the “So Sick” singer of having a child with another woman. In a statement on Instagram, she wrote, “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.” “The mentality of a narcissist.I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. “I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache,” she added. “I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart. I wish him nothing but the best.” Ne-Yo responded on Twitter by saying this, “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he wrote. Personal matters are not to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and his ex-wife, Nicole Patenberg, recently divorced. The famed producer and Moesha star were married seven years ago, and it appears their split has been amicable. Baby’s large monthly payments in his divorce settlement to Patenberg have been revealed. Back in 2014, Babyface married Pattenberg after seven years of dating. The Waiting to Exhale soundtrack writer and producer announced their split in 2021. They issued a joint statement, which said, “After much thought and with great sadness we have decided to end our marriage. What led to the split is unclear. Babyface has agreed to pay Pantenburg $37,000 per month in spousal suppoet as well as child support. Edmonds will also continue to pay for his daughter’s credit card charges, Pantenburg Cadillac Escalade payments as well as the vehicle’s insurance. The 64-year old requested joint custody of the couple’s 14-year-old daugjter Peyton Nicole. In addition, he will also pay for his daughter’s private school tuition and health insurance. The Grammy-winning producer has an estimated net worth of $200 million has to pay, including those who were stunned he could afford it. Babyface sang at the Super Bowl on February 12 in Glendale, Arizona. The Grammy Award-winner sang “America the Beautiful.

Here is another one, Mustard and his ex-wife Chanel Thierry have reportedly completed their divorce settlement, with the hit-making producer being ordered to pay $19,000 a month in child support. They were married in 2020. Last May, Mustard filed for divorce from Chanel citing irreconcilable differences. He was seeking joint custody of their trio of children. Chanel is the founder of pajama and loungewear company Sleepova. Mustard hasn’t dropped anything since his album Perfect 10 in 2019. Mustard has been quiet for the last few years.

