HOLLYWOOD- Who’s ready for the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11, 2024. Super Bowl Week, has such events as Opening Night and Super Bowl Experience with immersive experiences for fans of all ages. So if you saved up your money, you can afford to buy tickets that range from $5,508 to a suite for $41,365 at the game. The stadium holds 65,000, which means the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will each receive 11,375 tickets to distribute to the players and staff. Let’s look at some celebrity parties and events in Las Vegas. First time that the Super Bowl is in Vegas, the “Entertainment Capital of the World.” Whether you are headed to the 49ers-Chiefs showdown or not, the city will be filled with concerts, comedy shows, sporting invitations, tailgates and after parties that you may not want to miss. Guy Fieri is hosting a tailgate, the excitement is endless. Adele is performing at the Caesars Palace from February 2-3 and February 9-10. U2 is at MSG Sphere from February2-3, February7, 9-10. Fans will catch Bono and co, as they heat the stage for five shows.

Christina Aguilera on February 2-3 and February 9-10 at the Voltaire at the Venetian Las Vegas. Christina is lighting up Sin City with 90 -minute shows that will consist of wait-for-it at least nine outfit changes. If you are lucky enough to be invited to the Sports Illustrated Invitational party its being held on February 8 at the TPC Las Vegas, with Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers and KYGO are set to perform at the party. On the 9th of February, Playboy’s Super Bowl Party will be with Tyga at the Hakkasan Nightclub. The main headliner will be Tyga , with a select group of Playmates and Playboy bunnies. Bunny Madisyn Shipman is expected to be in attendance. One Party with Uber will also be on the 9th of February at the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Post Malone is expected to headline the event while others will be announced in the coming days.

Maxim Casino Royale Experience will be held on February 10th at the Resorts World. Headliners expected include 50 Cent and 21 Savage. The Super Bowl experience will be held from February 7-10 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The family-friendly experience will give fans all the football feels ahead of the big game on Sunday with autographs, 40-yard dashes against NFL players and a whole lot more.

Who wants to hear a little comedy relief from the stress of the big game? Well, on February 9-10 at the Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas Sebastian Maniscalco will perform. The very much well-loved, world renowned Sebastian will headline two gigs.

On the 10th at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas, the NFL legend Rob Gronkowski will be featured in addition to Afrojack and another special guest who has not been announced yet. The Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace Big Game After Party, will be after the game. The after-party at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn will be hosted by Dr.Dre and Snoop Dog, the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime performers, for a perfect ending to the NFL season. The 2024 Super Bowl, will feature appearances from Usher, Reba McEntire and others. Fans tune in for football as well as commercials and a host of high-profile musical performances. Post Malone will join McEntire during the pre-game festivities. He will sing “America the Beautiful,” part of a three-song run that has opened the game since 2021. Andra Day will be also performing at the game.

Tiesto was announced as the Super Bowl’s first-ever-in-game DJ. The Grammy winner will play a set pregame as the players warm up and in “featured breaks” during the game. The Super Bowl will be on February 11 on CBS and streaming on Paramount +.

Rose’s Scoop: Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, may the best team win. If the Chiefs win, I’m sure Taylor Swift will be on the field again. Taylor Swift has never performed at the Super Bowl halftime, according to published reports she has turned down the offer before.

