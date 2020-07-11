WOODLAND HILLS— The 2020 Census continues seeking out to find 7,000 people to fill open positions around the Southern California area as of Friday, July 10.

The Census Bureau was created in 1902 as a way to produce data on everyone in the nation. The system falls under the U.S. Department of Commerce and gathers statistics in relation to citizens and the economy.

The Southern California Bureau is looking to fill 1,100 in the west San Fernando Valley/Woodland Hills/Malibu, 2,200 in the Riverside County area and 3,700 more in the San Bernardino County.

The counties would pay employees $17 an hour while those in the Valley through Malibu would get paid a rate of $25. The job is seeking people who can go door to door to gather the census survey. Specific training is set to start at the end of July.

The Bureau has instilled a list of safety precautions to protect employees including maximizing telework when possible, social distancing within office and shift changes and mandatory COVID-19 training.

Each applicant has to go through a background check that involves fingerprinting and on the Bureau’s website they state:

“You are still selected for the position pending a background clearance. After a job offer is made, each candidate must be fingerprinted. Fingerprinting operations have resumed in select locations across the nation.”

Anyone interested can apply through their hiring page.