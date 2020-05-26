HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Saturday, May 23, the Sunset Strip home of cannabis mogul Carissa Davino was listed for $11.5 million.

Public records show that Davino purchased the home for $9 million on May 18 last year – in cash, according to Dirt. The property had initially been listed for $9.3 million.

Davino owns and is the CEO of numerous companies, including Avanzato Technology (a firm that primarily produces e-cigarettes and vaporizers) and Double Barrel LLC (an establishment that owns a patented type of vaporizer). She also owns a stake in a Vancouver cannabis firm that was worth over $8.6 million in 2016.

Located at 1172 N Doheny Dr., the 6,487 square foot home contains 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. The lot spans over 10,000 square feet and features a zero-edge pool, two spas, and a 5-car garage. Top-of-the-line finishings include “custom wallpaper, Venetian plaster, custom-built closets, [and] a sophisticated security system.”

The listing claims that the house has been redecorated “by some of the world’s most highly sought after designers.” Some of its amenities are a media room, wine storage, and a rooftop deck-and-spa. The home also boasts “views from the Sunset Strip to the ocean” and was “built for entertaining with walls of glass.”

Schools nearby include West Hollywood Elementary School, Hubert Howe Bancroft Middle School, and Fairfax Senior High School.

Michael LaMontagna of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.