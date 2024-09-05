MALIBU—The city of Malibu reported on its Facebook page on September 4 that it’s Community Emergency Response Team training scheduled September 5 thru October 17 at Malibu City Hall has been cancelled due to lack of enrollment.

CERT Training involves providing volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may occur where they live. According to the FEMA website:

CERT trains volunteers in basic disaster response skills, such as:

Fire safety

Light search and rescue

Team organization

Disaster medical operations

The CERT program offers a consistent, nationwide approach to volunteer training and organization that professional responders can rely on during disaster situations, allowing them to focus on complex tasks.

The CERT Basic Training includes research-validated guidance for CERT programs to teach members what to do before, during and after the hazards their communities may face.

The CERT concept was developed and implemented by the Los Angeles City Fire Department in 1985. The Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987 underscored the area-wide threat of a major disaster in California. Further, it confirmed the need for training civilians to meet their immediate needs.

CERT became a national program in 1993 and there are now programs in all 50 states, including many tribal nations and U.S. territories. Each is unique to its community and all are essential to building a Culture of Preparedness in the United States.

A new CERT training will be offered soon, to be announced on the website & social media. For more details visit: www.MalibuCity.org/CERT.