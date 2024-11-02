HOLLYWOOD—It was a long time coming, but I am glad the truth has been exposed as it pertains to ‘Abigail’ on “Days of our Lives.” Yes, Chad and ‘Abigail’ tied the knot, but not before a ton of chaos emerged in the process. What was that chaos, Mark arriving with a gun ready to take out Chad, and Steve knocking him out.

All was revealed and we have a NAME AT LAST! The fake Abigail is actually Cat. She spilled to Chad that the ruse was to rescue her mother, Catherina, who for those not in the know is connected to Konstantin. Yes, the guy who was out for Victor’s blood for killing his daughter, she is very much alive and Clyde is holding her hostage.

Cat profusely apologized and seemed remorseful about her actions, but Chad was livid and he is out for blood. Not only does he want Cat and Mark’s head on a silver platter, in addition to finally going after Clyde and GOSH I PRAY IT IS THE END OF THIS GUY ONCE AND FOR ALL! Steve with this new intel can likely connected the dots involving John Black’s disappearance months ago. If there is anyone who will get to the truth, you better believe it is going to be Steve.

Who would have guessed that Holly and JJ would be crucial to exposing Cat and her conniving brother Mark, who is likely out of a job at the hospital. Yeah, looks like Catharina has four kids and Aaron and his little sister are about to be stunned that their older sister is very much alive. This is all important because it seems Tate and Aaron are trading off on romantic partners. Tate is ready to give Sophia a shot at romance now that things are over with Holly, and Aaron is ready to pursue Holly, now that Tate has given him the clear.

Careful guys, because Holly is about to head back to Salem and there will be plenty of surprises when she arrives that may make her flee back to Paris to spend more time with Jude and Nicole. Talk about making bad blunders. I cannot believe Johnny cheated on Chanel with Joy, a complete stranger in town, who happens to be Nancy’s daughter and Chloe’s sister.

Making the situation worse is she just got a job on “Body and Soul” and that is going to cause all sorts of ruckus when the truth unfolds. Johnny thought Chanel slept with Alex, dude, open your eyes, she has been crazy about you for years, and you thought she slept with the guy who is always walking around town with his shirt off? Chanel’s surprise birthday shindig for Johnny was a complete bust when he accused her of cheating on him. It led to her crying in Paulina’s arms and I’m sure, when the big secret is exposed Chanel will be devastated.

Brady has been bounced from the slammer after EJ was forced to hear the music that he was innocent, and that Fiona was the guilty party. She remained mum on any confession but guess what Xander has plans to make his mother pay if it’s the last thing he does. Once Xander plans to do something, he always makes it happen. So Fiona should fear her son’s wrath. With that said, Kristen is holding that serum from Xander in exchange for him giving her Titan enterprises. Xander has no plans to do that, but we have Philip Kiriakis back in the mix. I never understand why the writers usher Philip back into the mix. He just feels like an unnecessary character that never actually pushes the narrative.

Maybe with November Sweeps upon us, he’ll cook something up as it’s apparent he wants his pound of flesh when it comes to his father’s empire. Let’s just say he’s working with the wrong person to make that happen: Vivian Alamanian. Yes, Stefan’s wicked mom is back, and she has kidnapped her son with the help of Ivan. Vivian, you don’t have to worry about Stefan and Gabi anymore; they’re over! Vivian signed Stefan’s divorce papers without his permission, sealing the fate of his marriage to Gabi who had second thoughts.

Vivian is also working with Philip who as I said before shows little to no growth and he connives to steal Titan away from Xander. Fiona is free after being culpable in a near fatal hit-and-run, make it make sense, but the fact that she is out of Salem I could not be more ecstatic with that news. Gabi and Rafe’s cousin, Javi has arrived in town and I feel like he might be a love interest for Leo, so that could be fun “DOOL” fans!