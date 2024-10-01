MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on its website that there are changes coming to its City Council meetings and start times.

The Malibu City Council adopted Ordinance 521, officially changing the time and organization of its city council meetings. Starting Monday, October 14, Regular Council meetings (still on the second and fourth Mondays of each month) will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting agenda will be restructured to move the Consent Calendar, presentations, and reports from the City Manager, Commissions, and Committees prior to 6:30 p.m. Public Comment will continue to be scheduled at 6:30 p.m. These changes are meant to improve meeting efficiency, ensuring that administrative and presentation items are addressed promptly, allowing more time for public engagement and deliberation on actionable City business items.

-Earlier Start Time: Meetings will now begin at 5:30 p.m., 60 minutes earlier than before. This adjustment is intended to allow the Council to deliberate on actionable City business at a more reasonable hour while also ensuring that administrative or ministerial items are addressed earlier in the evening.

-Consent Calendar: The Consent Calendar will be addressed before 6:30 p.m. This change will help both the Council and City Staff complete these administrative items promptly, avoiding delays caused by other actions. The public still can comment on the entire Consent Calendar, and Councilmembers will retain the ability to pull items for further discussion. However, the public will no longer have the ability to pull items off the Calendar for discussion, but may request that the Council do so.

-Presentations: Presentation items will be heard immediately after the Consent Calendar and prior to 6:30 p.m. This adjustment is designed to accommodate participants who need to present, ensuring their items are addressed early in the meeting.

-Written and Oral Communications: The order of communications during meetings will be reorganized as follows:

*Commission/Committee/City Manager Updates (before 6:30 p.m.)

*Public Comment concerning matters not on the agenda (at 6:30 p.m.)

*City Council Subcommittee Reports/Mayor and Councilmember Reports (resuming after Public Comment)

City Council meetings will continue to be held in-person at Malibu City Hall and virtually over Zoom, with public commenting available in both formats. Videos of all Council meetings are available to view on-demand on the YouTube channel (click “Live Videos”).

All City Council agendas and staff reports, along with viewing and commenting instructions, are posted in advance on the website.