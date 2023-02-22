MALIBU—The Los Angeles County Fire Department notified the city of Malibu that residents will be receiving Brush Clearance Notices for the first time. Notices are being sent to all properties within the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) designated Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone (VHFHSZ), which includes all of Malibu.

The city reported on its website in the past that notices were only sent to homes that were deemed vulnerable via visual inspection or historical fire data. The number of homes receiving notices in Malibu will increase from 4,100 to 5,600. The inspection requirement for all homes within the VHFSZ has been in place for decades, but recent GIS/mapping software upgrades have allowed all structures to be identified, many of them for the first time. For more details, see the Brush Clearance FAQs and the annual Brush Clearance notice.

NEW STATE LAW REQUIRING FIVE-FOOT EMBER RESISTANT ZONE

Starting in 2024, the LA County Fire Department (LACOFD) will be enforcing AB-3074, a newly enacted state law requiring the removal of all flammable materials from within five feet of any structure, which is designated as “Zone 0.” LACOFD personnel will conduct outreach to inform residents on the 2024 Zone 0 requirements when they conduct this year’s required inspections.

Further help in preparing and complying with AB 3074 is available by requesting a free Home Wildfire Hardening Assessment from one of the City’s Fire Safety Liaisons by visiting the Fire Safety webpage. Additional information on AB 3074 can be found online.