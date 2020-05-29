BEVERLY HILLS—While doctor’s offices are open, experiences for doctors and patients alike are changing due to the coronavirus. New protocols are being put in place to ensure doctor and patient safety.

Dr. James Khodabakhsh, Chief of Ophthalmology at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center and doctor at the Beverly Hills Institute of Ophthalmology, spoke to Canyon News about the changes he is making at his office in Beverly Hills.

A new change involves patients seeing smaller numbers of individuals in the office. Social distancing will prohibit waiting rooms being filled with patients waiting to see their doctor.

Dr. Khodabakhsh said “The biggest changes in our practice is the number of patients we see and the barriers set between us and them. We are seeing one-third the usual number of patients in order to comply with social distancing,” said Dr. Khodabakhsh to Canyon News.

In addition to adhering to social distancing rules, everyone’s temperature is checked at the door before they enter the office. If they have a fever, they are kindly asked to reschedule their appointment as a necessary safety protocol.

Other safety protocols include the requirement of everyone to wear a mask and gloves when in the office and coronavirus testing prior to any surgery done at the hospital surgery center or office. Plastic barriers are also set on every instrument.

“We must be vigilant to hold this nasty disease in check,” said Dr. Khodabakhsh.