BALTIMORE, MD– The Los Angeles Chargers got that gigantic, losing gorilla off their back with a 23-20 win over the Ravens on Monday, November 16.

Harbaugh and Herbert can breathe a sigh of relief, as they earned their first victory in what has been an incredibly difficult season.

It was a thrilling game, as the Ravens we’re fighting for their playoff lives. The Ravens were trailing by three points just before the two-minute warning when the Chargers made a huge play, as cornerback Tarheeb Still stripped Zay Flowers of the ball and Los Angeles recovered.

The Chargers ran out most of the clock after that and had a long-awaited win.

The key to this victory was a quick start by the Chargers offense. On their opening drive the Bolts marched 63 yards, with Justin Herbert rushing 22 yards for a touchdown. That early 7-0 lead gave the Chargers some momentum that they have rarely experienced this season.

Herbert was sacked eight times last week. He has to go back to scrambling, like he did earlier in his career.

Our defense came alive. In the first quarter, the Ravens had three possessions and went three-and-out every time. It wasn’t a great way for Jacoby Brissett to begin his Ravens career. The Chargers’ had a 10-0 lead heading into halftime.

The 160 rushing yards from the Chargers, meanwhile, were a season high. After Herbert did most of the groundwork in the first half, Hampton took the lead in the second half and chugged his way to 105 yards on 22 carries on the night overall.

However, the Ravens started moving it in the second quarter and Derrick Henry got in for a 2-yard touchdown.

But the Chargers established early that they were set on putting forth a prideful performance on Monday night, and that carried into the second half.

The Ravens eventually got in Chargers territory near the 2-minute mark and were closing in on field-goal range on a Flowers reception when Still reached in and ripped the ball out of his hands. The Chargers recovered.

It was the biggest play of Los Angeles’ season. The Ravens didn’t get the ball back until 11 seconds were left, and they couldn’t pull off a miracle to win it.

“Let’s do it every week,” Harbaugh said. “It was good to see the smiles back on the faces.”

The Chargers (1-8) ended an 11-game losing streak (including the playoffs), tied for the longest in franchise history.

Let’s keep the winning streak going. On Sunday, November 22, the Chargers host the New York Jets at Sofi Stadium.