LAS VEGAS– The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Las Vegas Raiders, 27-20 in a seesaw battle at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, December 4. The duo of Derek Carr and Davante Adams rallied the Raiders with two big touchdown passes, and the Chargers now find themselves on the bubble of missing the playoffs at a mark of (6-6).

Carr completed a 31-yarder to Adams for the first touchdown 32 seconds into the third quarter. Less than four minutes later, the duo hooked up on a 45-yard flea flicker for another score. Raiders Running Back Josh Jacobs, who has been nothing short of phenomenal in 2022 ran for 144 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers held a 13-10 edge going into halftime, but the Bolts offensive line simply couldn’t protect quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chargers dynamic Quarterback was sacked five times in the loss, the Raiders Chandler Jones recorded three sacks in the first half alone.

The Chargers and the Raiders split their season series at one apiece.

Herbert completed 28 of 47 for 335 yards for his 20th career 300 yard game. While Herbert continues to amass great stats, something has been missing this entire season. His two primary weapons, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen have been injured throughout the year, which certainly hasn’t helped the fourth year All-Pro QB.

Being the motivated leader Herbert is, he will never criticize teammates or throw coaches under the bus.

“It was unfortunate we didn’t make enough big plays today. But those guys did a great job of battling and fighting all day. This is one of those things that you have to watch (video), get better at and learn from.”

Wide Receiver Keenan Allen returned after missing seven games with an injured hamstring, his confidence and penchant for talking trash never waned. Leading up to the game Allen warned the Raiders secondary if the Silver and Black dare play single coverage on him, they would be, “barbecued chicken.”

Allen made good on his promise, on fourth-and-10, Herbert rolled right and fired a 35-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen with 8:34 left to bring Los Angeles to within 27-20. It was Allen’s 50th career TD reception.

Currently, the Chargers are in the number nine spot in the AFC. Only seven teams in each conference make the NFL Playoffs, making next Sunday nights matchup with the (8-4) Miami Dolphins a must win.

On Sunday, December 11 the Los Angeles Chargers welcome the Miami Dolphins for an AFC Showdown at SoFi Stadium on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.