COSTA MESA– Just as the Los Angeles Chargers began their Training Camp in Costa Mesa, franchise Quarterback Justin Herbert signed a whopping $262.5 million contract extension for five years on Tuesday, July 25.

Herbert was drafted in the first round at NO. 6 in the 2020 NFL Draft. Over the first three years of his esteemed career, he has emerged as one of the NFL’s premiere quarterbacks alongside Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen.

Besides his pinpoint accuracy, his competitive drive and leadership, Herbert has a cool easygoing attitude which makes him a natural born leader.

Herbert’s deal makes him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history based on average annual value ($52.5 million). Now Herbert and the Chargers must elevate their performance to repeat another playoff appearance. Maybe even dethrone the Super Bowl Champs, and AFC West foe the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I sleep better at night knowing we have a franchise quarterback,” Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said at the end of last season. “He’s done so much already in his young career, yet we all know there’s still a lot there because of his commitment to the game.”

In three seasons, Herbert is 25-24, with one playoff loss. He has passed for 14,089 yards, besting Andrew Luck for the most through a quarterback’s first three NFL seasons. He has completed 1,316 career passes, which also are the most in league history through a player’s first three seasons.

Herbert has thrown 94 career touchdowns, recording three consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns – putting his name alongside Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to do so at the outset of their careers.

Once Herbert’s contract extension was announced, the sports media pounced on the Chargers while criticizing the young quarterback. Granted, the Los Angeles Chargers sadly shot themselves in the foot by blowing a 27-0 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Playoffs. Ultimately losing 31-30 in a soul crushing manner, ending their season.

Herbert and company need to stop blowing fourth quarter leads, find consistency and most importantly, stay healthy. Injuries have plagued this team the past two seasons.

This season, Herbert will be under the direction of new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moore joins the Chargers after four seasons in the same role with the Dallas Cowboys, where his unit ranked in the top four in points per game (27.7), yards per game (391) and third-down conversion percentage (44%).

Herbert also will have at his disposal an abundance of playmakers. They include wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, first-round pick Quentin Johnston and running back Austin Ekeler, who last season led the NFL with 18 total touchdowns.

It’s a great day for Chargers fans, with their signal caller locked in. They take the field facing the Los Angeles Rams on August 12 in the exhibition opener for both team at SoFi Stadium.