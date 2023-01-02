INGLEWOOD– The Battle of L.A. belonged to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, January 1 extending their four game winning streak as they routed the Los Angeles Rams, 31-10 at SoFi Stadium.

Last year the Rams were the toast of the town as they captured the super bowl ring. At a mark of (10-6), the Chargers just might be the team of 2023. They certainly have the talent to make a deep playoff run this year.

It was the most complete victory of the season, as Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Mike Williams carried the weight for the Bolts.

“I think that we’re improving every time that we go out. A big thing that we’ve been emphasizing is just the finish in our football team and finding our best here down the stretch,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said after his team’s 10th win. The Chargers have now reached the double-digit win mark for the second time since 2010.

Austin Ekeler accounted for 122 rushing yards, Incluiding a thrilling 72-yard dash to the end zone. His speed and elusiveness has to be seen in person to really appreciate how many ways he helps the Chargers win.

With just one week left in the regular season, the Chargers find themselves as the NO. 5 seed in the AFC Playoffs. The offense dominated the Rams totaling 431 yards of total offense with four touchdowns, and held the Rams to 10 points, including a scoreless second half.

It’s encouraging heading into the playoffs watching these Chargers grow and mature as a unit. After having a couple of off weeks during the mid season charger quarterback Justin Herbert has improved steadily and has regained his place as one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

The Chargers went 3-for-3 in red zone trips, picking up a touchdown in each effort. The Chargers also snapped their third quarter touchdown drought. Justin Herbert hit Gerald Everett for a 6-yard score to register their first third quarter touchdown since Week 5.

Chargers Wide Receiver Mike Williams had seven receptions for 94 yards. Incluiding a remarkable one handed catch that could be nominated for play of the year.

The Chargers held the Rams to 273 total yards, while tacking on three sacks – one being a strip sack from Kyle Van Noy in which he recovered the loose ball. Van Noy has logged a sack in four consecutive games, setting a career long streak.

As for the Rams, the reigning Super Bowl champs drop to (5-11), the most losses by a defending team in NFL history. Running Back Cam Akers had 19 carries for 123 yards, his second straight game of rushing more than 100 yards.

Next week, the Rams visit the Seattle Seahawks to finish their frustrating and disappointing season. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Los Angeles Chargers will meet the Denver Broncos. Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert will soon make his playoff debut.