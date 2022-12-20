INGLEWOOD—With just 48 seconds remaining in a tie game against the Tennessee Titans, the Los Angeles Chargers decided to go for the win instead of going to overtime. Justin Herbert connected on a 35-yard catch by Mike Williams, setting up a Cameron Dicker 43-yard game winning field goal, giving the Chargers a 17-14 victory at SoFi on Sunday, December 18.

With the 17-14 win, the Chargers are now the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs race with three games remaining. It was their second consecutive win; showing proof that the Chargers can win close games

It was a defensive battle against an AFC opponent in the Titans. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill executed a quarterback sneak to tie the game up at 14-14 with under a minute left. At a mark of (8-6), the Chargers are getting hot, and looking in playoff form.

“That’s what you want from your trigger man and that’s why I’m proud of him,” said Coach Brandon Staley of Herbert, who had his third straight 300-yard passing game.

Herbert completed 28 of 42 passes for 313 yards, but didn’t throw a touchdown for only the third time in 46 career games. It was his fifth game-winning drive this season and the 13th of his career.

“We have practiced two-minute drives all of the time in practice and all throughout camp. We know that we have special receivers, a great offensive line blocking and Mike Williams goes and makes the plays,” said Herbert.

Titans All-Pro Running Back Derrick Henry rushed for 104 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown. The two-time NFL rushing champion also went over 8,000 career yards in his 100th regular-season game.

The Chargers wanted to get better in the red zone, as the Bolts ranked 27th entering the game. The Running Back duo turned both trips to the red zone into touchdowns, one by Joshua Kelley and the other by Austin Ekeler.

The Chargers are on the road to take on the Colts Monday, December 26 at 5:25 pm.