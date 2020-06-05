SCOTTSDALE, AZ—On June 4, YouTuber Jake Paul was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly after a viral video showed him taking part in looting stores at the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday May 30.

Jake Paul, 23 years old, began his social media career posting videos to Vine, but once that platform died, he began posting videos to YouTube. He currently has 20.1 million subscribers on his YouTube platform where he posts frequently. He is also known for his role as Dirk Mann in Disney’s T.V. series Bizaardvark.

Before charges were officially made, there was speculation of Paul’s participation in Saturday’s looting at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall. However, Paul responded to these accusations by posting to his Twitter the following:

“To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism,” he stated. “I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law; however I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed. While it’s not the answer, it’s important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way.”

The rumors were confirmed as true yesterday when the Scottsdale Police Department stated,

“Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by the police. Paul also unlawfully entered and remained inside of the mall when it was closed. As a result, Paul has been charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly.”

Paul responded to the charges on Twitter, saying “Gimme my charges and let’s put the focus back on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.”

Court records declare that Paul’s arraignment is scheduled for July 8.