SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department announced on Thursday, September 23 that charges have been filed against a suspect responsible for a shooting that transpired in the area of Yorkshire and Pico. The incident occurred on September 6 at approximately 1:21 p.m. Officers responded to a report of ‘Shots Fired,’ while another caller reported a hit-and-run near the same location.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers discovered both the suspect and the suspect vehicle gone. Officers met with a victim and witnesses who reported that the suspect rammed the victims’ car from behind in a possible road rage incident. The SMPD reported that the victims exited their car and while attempting to flee were targeted by the suspect who fired several gun shots at them.

One of the victims received a grazing wound to his knee and was transported to a local hospital. On Tuesday, September 21, detectives with the support of the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT) and the Unmanned Aerial Systems Team (Drone Team), executed an arrest warrant for Eliott Ferrando, 24. He was arrested without incident in the Los Angeles area, booked for attempted murder and held in Santa Monica on $1,000,000 bail.

A subsequent search of his home uncovered a handgun believed to have been used in the September 6 incident. The case was presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney for filing. Ferrando was transferred into Los Angeles County Custody and charged with two counts of attempted murder 664/187(a) PC with a recommendation for bail to be set at $1,008,000.