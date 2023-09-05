UNITED STATES—As of September 3, The Department of Justice (DOJ) has updated and published multiple press releases announcing the arrests of Trump supporters who verbally threatened election officials in Arizona. Prior to these articles the headline read, “Trump and 18 Co-Defendents have been arrested.” There is no record of the countless threats against former President, Donald J. Trump.



On August 31, Joshua Russell, 44, of Bucyrus, Ohio plead guilty to sending threatening messages to an elected official within the Arizona Secretary of States office on August 2, 2022. Russell left an additional message on September 9, 2022.



Canyon News searched the Department of Justsice website for the arrest of Kathy Griffin for holding up a picture of the severed head of Donald J. Trump. There were no charges or allegations against the actress for her actions.



Jane Fonda was arrested several times in 2019, but her actions were not against Trump. She would just show up every Friday to make a stand for her cause at the time, The Green New Deal. Fonda was cleared of all charges.



On August 28, a second individual, Mark Rissi, 64, of Hiawatha, Iowa was sentenced to two and a half years in prison after sending threatening messages to the then Attorney General of Arizona, Mark Brnovich. In addition, Mr. Riss also threatened an election official on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.



The truth is that President Trump has to wear bulletproof body armor underneath his suits when he speaks publicly. He has mentioned this in rallies. When President Trump held a rally in Cullman, Alabama, the most conservative county in the country, it was August. The heat and humidity were unbearable. The outdoor rally took hours. The President wore his body armor because of all of the threats made against him. None of them, have been reported.



On September 27, 2021, Rissi left a voicemail for Clint Hickman, an election official with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.



The DOJ included that the other threat against Brnovich was left on or about December 8, 2021, complaining about rampant election fraud.



The attack against Trump has not only come from certain media sources, but also from the Department of Justice. They are trying to charge every person who publicly challenged the 2020 Presidential election.



There was proof of uncounted ballots. There was proof of voting records that have not been updated in over a year. The people exercising their freedom of speech, by protesting against the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election, are being charged with election interference.