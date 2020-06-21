SEATTLE, WA—Solomon Samuel Simone (widely known as “Raz Simone”), a rapper whom some have called the “warlord” of June 8’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), reportedly owns several guns, as well as luxury goods and properties.

Initially called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), the CHOP is a multi-block section of Capitol Hill which protestors took over after police officers abandoned the area’s East Precinct building. There are relaxation spaces, community stages, plots of land for farming, and a “No Cop Co-Op.” There have also been dozens of reports of rapes, robberies, shootings, armed protestors patrolling the zone, and extortions of businesses.

Yaacov Apelbaum shared an analysis of several photos, alleging that Simone supplied firearms CHOP “militia” in his Tesla Model S. The arms apparently include 2 AK-47s, 2 AR-15s, and multiple handguns.

Simone also owns numerous million-dollar properties, according to Apelbaum, The Gateway Pundit, and Forbes. Canyon News found a verified Airbnb account that appears to be his – there are 5 homes listed for short-term stays in Seattle and Edmonds.

Simone’s Airbnb profile states that “As an artist, I’m heavily involved in the Seattle music and film scene. My love of music and travel has taken me all over the world, and solidified my appreciation for people of all cultures and backgrounds. I do a lot of philanthropic work. Mentoring kids is a huge passion of mine. In my few spare moments I enjoy entrepreneurial work, designing clothing, merchandise, real estate investing, and many other ventures. I enjoy healthy food, fitness, and frolicking [through] fields whenever the spirit moves me.”

A LinkedIn profile that may be Simone’s mentions that he owns “The Spot,” which is a social club, according to The Gateway Pundit. He also owns “Black Umbrella” – a record label that represents King Leez and Fatal Lucciauno.

Some believe that Simone is being sponsored by the Dubai government – Canyon News was only able to find a 2017 Facebook post made by him, where he claims to have “finessed” his way out of the Dubai police’s criminal investigation unit before leaving in a helicopter.

Simone also received a grant in 2019 from the City of Seattle worth over $80,000 to build a recording studio.