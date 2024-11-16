HOLLYWOOD—Whew, “General Hospital” is NOT messing around when it comes to November Sweeps. The drama, the drama it is beyond epic. First off, I am taking issue with the killing of Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). This is a staple character of the soap for 20 plus years, and she dies after a surgery where she gave a portion of her liver to Lulu Spencer?

Yeah, not only was it pathetic writing (sorry, I’m calling it as I see it), but Monaco got a terrible sendoff. She was happy with her mother Alexis, one moment, and Alexis is rushed out of the room and that is the end of Monaco with speaking lines. It was just underwhelming as a viewer. With that said, Nancy Lee Grahn was freakin’ fantastic. Carve her name on that Daytime Emmy for Lead Actress, because the grief and range that she displayed sent actual chills down my spine.

I can echo that sentiment for Kate Mansi. I hate to say it but casting Mansi in this role for Kristina Corinthos Davis was perfection. That scene in the hospital chapel was riveting; just powerful. I even saw some range from Steve Burton as Jason Morgan and rarely do the writers allow the character to show emotion, but with the mother of Danny passing how could he not shed a few tears and show some range. I mean him breaking that news to Danny and Scout about Sam, just all the feels.

I hate that we’re losing Sam, but the range of acting from the talent that we’re seeing on the soap is quite fantastic at the present. However, there is some concerns because there are rumblings that something unexpected could have led to Sam’s demise. Did Lucas make a mistake while operating on his sister? Or could something more sinister be in play? I’m hoping neither, but this is a soap opera so I expect nothing less to be honest.

With that said, another secret exploded in epic fashion with the truth about Drew and Willow coming to light. Michael was stunned, Ned and Tracy were giddy, and Cody, I’m sorry the character just annoys the hell out of me. If we truly lost Sam McCall to keep Cody Scorpio (I guess) to be on the soap, come on already. He can go. I mean he can’t be with Sasha because they are cousins thanks to Holly lying yet again. Robert open your freaking eyes. I am so glad that Diane is kicking Robert to the curb since he doesn’t see her promise and wants to be with a woman who keeps lying to him. So Glad Robert and Holly were ushered off the soap for the time being, but there are plenty more characters that can go to.

I knew Michael would be upset, but him sleeping with Sasha, Willow’s bestie. Whoa, didn’t see that coming. Why? Not soon after, Willow and Drew slept together. Making the situation worse was that it was captured on the nanny camera in the nursery. Michael got a notification on his phone and witnessed the dirty deed in full. What’s scary? Michael’s rage is building, and I think it is about to explode, and I’m scared what he is going to do. However, I can already see it now, Sasha is going to get pregnant, and the audience will already know who the daddy is, but not everyone else. I can also see Willow getting pregnant and then we truly have a who is the daddy situation. Of course it should be Drew, but what if it was Michael?

Michael already contacted Diane, and he has spilled to Sonny potential issues in his marriage. Things get dicey because Willow is lying to Michael, Michael is lying to Willow and Drew is just a dirty dog. Which has Nina concerned because she hasn’t spilled to Willow that she slept with Drew, despite Ava trying to warn her. Yeah, Ava hopefully takes a moment in her battle against custody now that her niece Sam has died. Yeah, Sam is Ava’s niece people, so pushing Kristina and Molly’s buttons right now is not a good thing, not at all.

Sam’s death is spreading, but I’m still surprised we haven’t seen interactions between some characters now that it has been a little over three weeks since Sam died. Another important thing to note is, when will Lulu make her return. We know it is happening, but it seems the show might be holding out till the end of the month to drop that massive bomb on the viewers.

Holly might get a chance to rekindle with Sasha after Sidwell kidnapped her daughter in his quest to get back his diamonds. When will Holly learn that always trying to score could be her downfall one day. Felicia, I see your advice, but Sasha just had a bomb dropped on her. Give her some time to wrestle with her mom’s latest actions because I’d been pissed if someone I was smitten with, I just discovered was a relative that I could have known about if dear ole mom or dad would have shared much sooner. We’re truly only in week two of November Sweeps and “GH” is clicking on all cylinders for me.