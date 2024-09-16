WOODLAND HILLS—On Thursday, September 12, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported a chemical investigation was underway in Woodland Hills. The incident was first reported at 10:58 a.m. at 23750 W. Califa Street.

Initial reports of a “safe” in a chemistry classroom which has not been opened in years, containing unknown substances appeared to have been jostled during the earthquake and a staff member was concerned. The first engine on scene used a gas meter and did not detect any hazards. There are no patients with any medical complaints. The LAFD Haz Mat Squad is on scene to aid in the investigation. The incident was first reported.

By 12:20 p.m. the LAFD reported the Haz Mat Squad completed their investigation and determined there were no hazards present. The incident is being turned over to Los Angeles School PD and any follow up media queries are being referred to them.