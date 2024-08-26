HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a chemical spill that transpired on Saturday, August 24. The incident was reported at 5 p.m. at 5900 W Hollywood Bl. A three-story building (restaurant on 1st floor, self-storage business above) with one (locked) unit off-gassing an odor detectable by a gas monitor (confirmed by SoCal Gas).

There was no fire and there are no patients injured. Firefighters evacuated the building and the restaurant below (in an abundance of caution) and secured the building from unauthorized entry. LAFD Hazardous Materials specialists determined the exact source and mitigate any hazard. The 9-1-1 call was received at 4:17 p.m. The odor was detectable with gas monitor appearing to come from a storage unit.

By 5:40 p.m., officials reported the odor was identified as coming from a cleaning product and poses no hazard. Resources will recover equipment and be released. No further details have been disclosed about the incident.