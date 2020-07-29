CHICAGO—In shootings across Chicago over the weekend of July 24 to 26, three people were killed and at least 59 wounded, according to the police.

The weekend shootings are under national scrutiny. Hundreds of federal agents were sent to help suppress a rise in shootings.

Below is a briefing of detailed situation all reported by NBC Chicago on July 27.

Deaths:

At around 1:30 a.m. on July 27, a man was driving when someone in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the head, abdomen and leg, police said. The man’s car then hit a residential building on the next block.The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chicago police reported a fatal shooting early Sunday afternoon in the 4000 block of West Carroll Avenue. According to authorities, a 37-year-old man was riding a bicycle when he was shot in the chest and neck. The man was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead.

Chicago police also reported a fatal shooting in the 3000 block of East 78th Street at approximately 1:52 a.m. Saturday. According to authorities, two individuals were standing in the parking area of an apartment complex when shots were fired from an unknown location. A 19-year-old woman was hit in the head by the gunfire, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. She was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Other injuries on Friday:

At least two people were shot in the 800 block of West 59th Street at approximately 5:19 p.m. According to police, the individuals were standing in the parking lot of a gas station when a person in a black SUV fired several rounds at them.

At approximately 11:54 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Wabash, two individuals were standing in an alley when they were hit by gunfire, according to police.

Other injuries on Saturday:

Illinois State Police say that a 22-year-old woman was driving in a vehicle on the southbound Dan Ryan near 79th Street at approximately 2:40 a.m. when she was shot by an individual in another car.

A 42-year-old man was standing outside a residence in the 6000 block of South Racine at approximately 3:47 a.m. when he was shot in the leg, police said.

In the 200 block of North Wabash at approximately 5 a.m., a 26-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when the occupants of that car became involved in a verbal altercation with a man standing on the street. Police say that man pulled out a weapon and fired shots at the car, striking the victim three times in the back.

At approximately 3:53 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Jeffery, a 31-year-old male was found shot at a gas station, according to Chicago police. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

Other injuries on Sunday: