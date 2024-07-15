TOPANGA CANYON—On Friday, July 12, the Los Angeles Police Department, Juvenile Division Abused Child Unit, Valley Bureau Team announced that they are investigating the death of a 3 year-old child and the critical condition of their twin sibling that transpired in Canoga Park.

The LAPD reported on July 11, at around 11:20 a.m., LAPD Topanga patrol officers responded to a radio call regarding a child death investigation in the 20000 block of Sherman Way. The mother of twin 3-year-old boys discovered them unresponsive. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene, initiated life-saving measures, and transported both children to a local hospital. One of the twins was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other is still in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the children ingested, or was exposed to, an unknown substance. The mother and other residents of the home were transported to the LAPD Topanga Community Police Station for questioning.

The mother of the twin boys, Jestice James, was booked for 187(A) PC – Murder, with booking number 6845401, and bail set at $2,000,000. The other residents of the home are not being investigated further. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with details about this case is asked to contact Detective Ortiz, at 818-374-5415. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.