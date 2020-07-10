CALIFORNIA— A baby died after being left alone in a car on July 8.

On Wednesday, July 8, Fullerton Police Department officers were called to the 400 block of West Wilshire Ave at approximately 3:30 P.M. regarding a child that was left in a vehicle and was not breathing.

According to a press release by Fullerton PD, the officers dispatched to the scene immediately began life saving measures with the child, which were then continued by Fullerton paramedics. While officials attempted to revive the child, it was to no avail and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child’s death was investigated by Fullerton PD detectives and will also be investigated by the Orange County Coroner’s office, where the child’s body was transferred to. The child’s family members remained at the scene and were cooperating with officials.

The Orange County Coroner’s office will determine the cause of death. Information regarding the child’s age, name, or gender were not released.