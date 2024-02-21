WESTWOOD– Just two days prior to Super Bowl LVIII, Chip Kelly shocked the Bruins as well as the sports world by quitting his job as the UCLA Head football coach on Friday, February 9. Kelly is jumping ship after six seasons to become the Offensive Coordinator at Ohio State.

UCLA hired former star player and longtime assistant coach DeShaun Foster as the school’s next head coach on Monday, February 12.

Foster agreed to a five-year contract

At Ohio State, Kelly will replace Bill O’Brien, who is becoming Boston College’s head coach.

“Earlier this morning, coach Chip Kelly informed me of his decision to depart UCLA,” athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. “I want to sincerely thank Chip for his service to UCLA football and our student-athletes across the past six seasons.”

After O’Brien weasled out of his comitment to become the OC for Ohio State, in lieu of becoming the head honcho at Boston College, Kelly jumped at the opportunity.

Ohio State meets Kellys needs in a way the Bruins never were. He was never able to deliver on the dynamic offense he invented at Oregon, constantly underwheming records with no National recognition whatsoever.

Ironically, Kelly helped the Bruins on the other side of the ball. A defense that ranked among the best in the Power Five and Bowl Subdivision.

UCLA scored just seven points in a loss to Utah and scored a combined 17 points in losses to Arizona State and Arizona.

With those inexcusable losses to the Arizona schools, Bruins Nation was more than ready to move on from Mr. Chip Kelly.

To be fair, Kelly was never going to transform the UCLA Bruins into the Oregon Ducks. He refused to schmooze with potential recruits and the boosters, costing him ire with the higher ups.

A quick rule about coaching sports in Los Angeles: You have to love the Limelight.

Other legendary coaches who craved the attention, and flourished under the bright lights include: Pete Carroll, Tommy Lasord and Pat Riley. Those men juggled being coaches, psychiatrists and above all, Hollywood moguls.

Chip Kelly was either unable or unwilling to adapt and succeed in this ecosystem.

Foster, who had taken a job as the Las Vegas Raiders’ running backs coach earlier this month, is in the UCLA Hall of Fame as a player, served 10 years in various roles at the school and played seven seasons in the NFL.

He emerged among a pool of 11 candidates interviewed by UCLA, many of whom were sitting head coaches. Next season, the UCLA Bruins will be joining the Big 10 Conference this season.

Foster impressed the UCLA brass with his ability to lead and command a room. Per sources, school officials believe Foster can resonate in the Los Angeles market and emphasize recruiting and fundraising, part of the paradigm shift college football is undergoing in the era of name, image and likeness deals.

Foster is beloved by the Bruin players.

Kelly was a gun for hire, who couldnt quite get the Bruins over the hump. Welcome coach Foster.