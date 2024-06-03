MALIBU—On Thursday, May 29, the city of Malibu announced an update about the dangerous conditions on Pacific Coast Highway. The city approved a long-term contract with the CHP to add three full-time officers starting in January to assist the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) with traffic enforcement patrols on PCH in Malibu.

It is the first since Malibu’s founding in 1991 that the city has had regular CHP patrols. After the October 2023 incident that resulted in 4 Pepperdine University being killed, the LASD increased traffic enforcement patrols at the City’s request.

The CHP patrols and the intensified traffic enforcement by LASD have already gotten noticeable results, with fewer collisions, injuries and deaths on PCH in Malibu. This highly visible enforcement sends a strong signal that speeding and reckless driving will not be tolerated in Malibu.

Malibu – Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station Enforcement Report: January – April 2024

Total collisions = 70

Fatal traffic collisions: 0

Total number of fatalities: 0

Injury traffic collisions: 24

Property damage only traffic collisions: 46

Total number of people injured in collisions: 35

Total traffic citations issued: 1,793

January – April 2023

Total collisions = 76

Fatal traffic collisions: 1

Total number of fatalities: 1

Injury traffic collisions: 34

Property damage only traffic collisions: 41

Total number of people injured in collisions: 56

Total traffic citations issued: 1,613

CHP Malibu Enforcement Report: January – April, 2024

Speeding Citations: 1,057

*Speeding in excess of 100 MPH: 1

*Reckless driving: 1

*Unsafe turn or lane change: 11

*Following too close: 4

*Distracted driving: 23

*Seatbelt violations: 8

Equipment violation citations: 77

All other citations: 59

TOTAL: 1,241

*These categories only represent March 2024 – April, 2024

For more details about Malibu’s efforts to address PCH safety, visit www.malibucity.org/pchsafety.