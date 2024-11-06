MALIBU—The city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that the California Highway Patrol announced that Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed to non-residents from Mullholland Drive to Pacific Coast Highway Wednesday, November 6 thru Friday, November 8 till 6 a.m.

Due to the current Red Flag Warning with extreme fire danger (strong Santa Ana winds/low humidity). Motorists is asked to seek alternate routes.

The Red Flag Warning, extreme fire danger from Wednesday thru Thursday due to high winds. Owners of horses & livestock should consider leaving the area early. Large animal emergency shelter is at Pierce College.

There will be possible power outages possible in most of Malibu on November 6 and November 7 due to extreme fire danger (high wind). Individuals are warned to beware of dark traffic signal on Pacific Coast Highway. Drivers should come to a COMPLETE STOP at all malfunctioning traffic signals under California law and watch out for vehicles not stopping at the signals.