PACIFIC PALISADES—On April 23, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) West Valley, Sergeant, pulled over a white pick-up truck for an expired tag/registration in the vicinity of the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) just East of Sunset Boulevard. Upon further investigation, the Sergeant on patrol discovered that the driver, later identified as, Ernesto Algeria Ramirez, of Norwalk, was in possession of approximately 1,000 lbs. of copper valued at $5,000.

Ramirez initially told the arresting officer that the copper was taken from a job site with permission. The company foreman arrived on the scene informed officers that the suspect was not authorized to take the materials.

Ramirez was arrested for Grand Theft under California Penal Code 487(a) and booked into the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station.



CHP is monitoring the Palisades area during their rebuild projects.

Copper theft has continued to be a problem that according to reports has grown to an international level.



On April 24, an article in CAMBIO 21, a publication that covers Coquimbo, Chili announced the arrest of Jose’ Antonio Kast, who was allegedly linked to a criminal gang leader who was arrested for copper theft(s) in Coquimbo.



The following is part of a report published in CAMBIO 21 regarding international crime and copper theft that may or may not be connected to the thefts in this area.



As part of Operation Red Gold, carried out by the Investigative Police and the Coquimbo Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Francisco San Martín Álvarez, a well-known local businessman and former mayoral candidate for the Republican Party led by José Antonio Kast, was arrested after being identified as the leader of a criminal organization dedicated to the theft, sale, and illegal export of copper.



According to the investigation, the gang operated in Calama, Coquimbo, Valparaíso, and Santiago. The regional head of the PDI, Inspector Prefect Ernesto Bórquez, stated that “this began as a crime of receiving stolen goods here in La Serena and later moved to the storage facilities in Calama. They then transported the copper to the city of Coquimbo and then to the final destination, which are foundries in Santiago to produce copper cables that are exported to India and Belgium.”



Eighteen people were arrested during the operations, including seven foreigners. Additionally, $160 million, 10 vehicles, and motorcycles were seized. Coquimbo Regional Prosecutor Patricio Cooper said that this case “demonstrates the strength of police and investigative work,” adding that it dealt an “economic blow to a criminal organization.”