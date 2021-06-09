WOODLAND HILLS—On Monday, June 7, officers from the California Highway Patrol West Valley responded to a call of a baby choking on a cherry on the right shoulder 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills. Dashcam of the video was posted via Twitter on Monday.

Officer Ramstead, a (licensed paramedic) evaluated the infant & utilized back slaps to help the infant clear his airway and begin breathing normally. 6 month old was choking on a cherry. Officer Ramstead continued to monitor the child until the paramedics arrived.

Once an ambulance arrived on scene, the baby was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. The baby was listed in stable condition. The CHP stated that cherries are a choking hazard for children that young.