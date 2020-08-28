HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Prosecutor Chris Darden, who worked for Nipsey Hussle’s murder and O.J. Simpson’s trial, is now defending one of the alleged killers of rapper Pop Smoke, as the Clara Shortridge Criminal Justice Center confirmed on August 24.

On August 24, XXL reported that the Clara Shortridge Criminal Justice Center confirmed that the prosecutor Christopher Darden is serving as a defending attorney for Corey Walker, one of the suspects for Pop Smoke’s murder on February 19. Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, appeared in court on morning August 24 after being charged with Pop’s murder.

On July 13, two men and two teens were charged with killing rap artist Pop Smoke during a robbery on February 19, said the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The selected charge can sentence the two men to the death penalty. The two teens, 17 and 15, were each charged with one count of murder and robbery in juvenile court, said the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The defendants are accused of breaking into Pop Smoke’s home in Hollywood around 4 a.m. on February 19 and killing him by gunfire, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Although Los Angeles Police Department officials reported that the incident was robbery, Robbery Homicide Division Captain Jonathan Tippetthey commented, “I am not comfortable calling it a robbery right now,” through the investigation. According to Tippetthey, a security camera does not show the suspects ransacking Pop Smoke’s house. They also pointed out that Pop Smoke might have been affiliated with the Crips street gang, and the incident could have been gang-related. It is also possible that the victim posted an image showing the address of the home on social media before the murder.

Prosecutor Christopher Darden represented Eric Holder, who was accused of killing Nipsey Hussle in March 2019. A month after joining Holder’s legal team, Darden announced his withdrawal from the case in a Facebook post on May 12, 2019.