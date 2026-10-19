PACIFIC PALISADES—After four times of relisting their Pacific Palisades home, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have listed their home for again this time for $19.99 million, Realtor.com reported. The property is worth $12 million less than it was worth when it first hit the market in July 2023, where it was listed for $32 million.

The couple rebuilt the home after their purchase in 2018. In June 2024, the home was listed at a lesser price. The couple took the property off the market after welcoming a new child and relisted it in August 2025.

From August 2025 to March 2026 the asking price of the home was $19.99 million. Pratt and Schwarzenegger purchased a Brentwood property back in 2023. Pratt is known for his role on the TV series “The Office,” as well as the films “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World.” Katherine is the daughter of Maria Shriver and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.